Atol or Abta – which one offers the best protection?
Simon Calder answers your questions on accreditation, Christmas trains, and staying safe on holiday
Q Which is the better accreditation to look for: Atol or Abta?
A A fair question, to which I am afraid the answer is: it all depends. Broadly, each of these accreditations has potential benefits for the traveller – but conversely many trips which are covered by neither marque work out just fine.
