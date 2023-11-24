Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Atol or Abta – which one offers the best protection?

Simon Calder answers your questions on accreditation, Christmas trains, and staying safe on holiday

Friday 24 November 2023 18:02
Comments
<p>Got you covered: both accreditations have potential benefits for travellers </p>

Got you covered: both accreditations have potential benefits for travellers

(Getty)

Q Which is the better accreditation to look for: Atol or Abta?

“Docker 1978”

A A fair question, to which I am afraid the answer is: it all depends. Broadly, each of these accreditations has potential benefits for the traveller – but conversely many trips which are covered by neither marque work out just fine.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in