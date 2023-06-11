Ten people dead and more injured after bus crash in Australia

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten people are dead and many more injured in a bus crash in New South Wales, Australia.

Police said 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured.

The passengers had reportedly attended a wedding at a nearby winery before the crash. One man who had attended the celebration told local media: “It was a nice day, a pretty good wedding... fairytale stuff really... and we got the news that there had been a crash, and we all started panicking.”

Police said they had responded to reports that a bus had rolled over. Conditions on the road were reportedly foggy at the time, with visibility reduced to about 100 metres.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, police said.

The accident happened just after 11:30pm in the town of Greta. Police said that they have established a crime scene at the site and have started an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Australia media reported that it was a wedding bus. Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, said the crash was “truly horrific.”

“We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things,” he told Network Nine.

“I think it will send shock waves right through the broader community.”

More to follow...