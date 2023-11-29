Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that the UK , along with the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, is fast falling into another frigid winter, your mind may have dared to dream of the other side of the globe – you know, the side that’s casually cruising into a summer of late 20Cs: Australia.

Whether inspired by bucket list dreams to dive the Great Barrier Reef, cuddle with koalas or bathe on Bondi’s golden sands, a trip Down Under is the height of adventure, with a range of holidays as vast as the country itself on offer to every intrepid traveller.

To make the most of the far-flung journey, we’ve rounded up the best bargains on all kinds of decadent Aussie getaways to inject some Antipodean luxury into your next long-haul holiday.

From chic city breaks to Brisbane to price-slashed ocean villas in the idyllic Whitsundays, here’s how to head down under for less in 2024.

Read more on Australia travel:

Reef View Hotel, Hamilton Island

Luxury Escapes

There’s 38 per cent off sea view rooms at the Reef View Hotel on Hamilton Island (Luxury Escapes)

The Whitsunday’s Hamilton Island is a turquoise tropical paradise for sunseekers looking to unwind in style and at the Reef View Hotel, dining, entertainment and lagoon swimming pools welcome couples and families into the setting of laidback luxury. Book with Luxury Escapes now to save 38 per cent on B&B sea-view rooms including a daily breakfast, $100 hotel credit for dining, spa and tour bookings and complimentary use of the island shuttle and the hotel’s watersports equipment.

Four nights from £856 based on two adults sharing a sea-view room; £4,745 with return flights and airport transfers from London Heathrow to Hamilton Island included. Arriving 24 March 2024.

Book now

Elysian Retreat, Whitsundays

Mr & Mrs Smith

Save 20 per cent on stays over five nights at this aquatic haven (Mrandmrssmith.com)

With space for only 20 guests, this adults-only Whitsunday retreat embodies castaway couture in its 10 oceanfront villas, complete with sunset view terraces and rainfall outdoor showers, a magnesium mineral pool and a rejuvenating Jala Spa. Think guided meditation sessions, glass-bottom kayaking and Asian fusion dishes for dinner. Better still, book now with Mr & Mrs Smith for 20 per cent savings on stays longer than five nights taken between 24 October 2023–31 March 2025 and a complimentary acupressure foot massage – what’s not to love?

Seven nights all-inclusive in an oceanfront villa from £3,003.27, based on two adults sharing. Arriving 19 February 2024.

Book now

Glenayr Farm, New South Wales

Luxury Escapes

Wine taste, stargaze and take a hotub dip in the company of kangaroos (Luxury Escapes)

If your dream holiday Down Under isn’t quite getting down and dirty in the outback, off-grid glamping retreat Glenayr Farm promises access to all the elements of the New South Wales countryside without the need for a sleeping bag. The four glamping tents in the Mudgee wine region offer a tasting experience at Burnbrae Wines and sophisticated dinners for the ultimate indulgence between nights sleeping under the stars – and they’re now 31 per cent cheaper when booked with Luxury Escapes.

Two nights from £202 based on two adults sharing the Pinot Tent; £1,874.51 with return flights from London Heathrow to Sydney included. Arriving 20 March 2024.

Book now

Unique & Boutique Australia, Sydney to Perth

Trailfinders

A Sydney Harbour dinner cruise and Rottnest Grand Island tour are included in the discounted tour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For a multi-centre adventure around Australia, Trailfinders’ Unique and Boutique tour of Sydney, Cape Range National Park, Melbourne, Margaret River and Perth is a crash course in the country’s highlights, and right now there are savings of over £1,350 per couple for some May departures. Snap up the offer quickly to see everything Oz has to offer while staying in som pretty special accommodation, including Art Deco boutique hotels, ocean lodges and safari-style tents.

Flights, car hire and five-star accommodation for 17 nights from £8,199pp.

Book now

The Sebel Palm Cove Coral Coast, Queensland

Luxury Escapes

It’s 62 per cent savings on bucket list trips to the Great Barrier Reef with Luxury Escapes (Luxury Escapes)

We’re sure a dip or dive in the Great Barrier Reef is near the top of your Australia bucket list and with a holiday at The Sebel Palm Cove Coral Coast, Queensland’s white sands and famed waters will be right on your doorstep. Picture stylish studio apartments, palm-fringed promenades and cabana beds for bathing by the pool. There’s now a huge 62 per cent saving on the hot property from Luxury Escapes including a Great Barrier Reef Cruise and a welcome bottle of wine in the discounted package.

Three nights from £415 for two adults sharing a studio apartment; £3,059 with return flights from London Heathrow to Cairns included. Arriving 17 April 2024.

Book now

The Calile Hotel, Brisbane

Mr & Mrs Smith

Stay at The Calile for just £202 a night with this Mr & Mrs Smith deal (Mrandmrssmith.com)

City breakers headed for botanic Brisbane will love this 20 per cent discount on stays at The Calile Hotel from Mr & Mrs Smith. Now priced at just over £200 a night the hotel’s fusion of Miami and Mexico styles seep into the pool, Greek taverna and the Kailo Wellness Medispa – ideal for a lavish long weekend in Brisbane’s buzzing Fortitude Valley.

Four nights from £811.35 based on two adults sharing. Arriving 20 May 2024.

Book now

