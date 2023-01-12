How to spend a day in Bondi, Sydney’s glossy beachfront neighbourhood

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.

Widely regarded as Australia’s most iconic beach, Bondi is a magnet for free-spirits, athletes, artistic types and creative entrepreneurs, and is one of the world’s liveliest coastal towns. A heady mix of saltwater, world-class surf and big-city buzz, there’s an abundance of natural beauty here; yet it still manages to remain a little rough-around-the-edges charm.

Beyond the crowds and tourist traps, Bondi is a thriving hub of world-class restaurants, Art Deco architectural gems, stylish boutiques and – of course – breathtaking views. When you’re not dropping into these local businesses, dip into its rugged rock pools and follow its curving coastal walks.

In South Bondi, you’ll find the world famous Icebergs seawater pool, while the suburb’s North end is best for discovering a pretty pocket of local hangouts and pastel-fronted bars and cafes. Visit both sides for the complete Bondi experience.

Wealthy Sydneysiders have surf-facing houses to drool over in Bondi (Getty Images)

Do

Catch a wave

No trip to Bondi would be complete without learning how to surf – our recommendation is to do it with top local surf school Let’s Go Surfing. With award-winning instructors, small groups and (hopefully) top-notch surf breaks, you’ll be catching waves with the best of them before you know it. Two-hour group lesson from £70.

Swim at Bondi Icebergs

Said to be the world’s most photographed swimming pool, the Bondi Icebergs club has a spectacular seawater pool with historical landmark status. With a history dating back to 1929, it’s now firmly on the radar of the Instagram set, who come to get “that” snap between pools and bay. It’s open to members of the public all-year round – beyond enjoying a swim as the waves crash around the pool, visitors can warm up in the wooden sauna and enjoy a bite from the onsite café.

Go on an Aboriginal walking tour

With a history that dates back over 2,000 years, there’s much more to Bondi than its glossy social media façade. On this Aboriginal walking tour, artist, teacher and performer Walangari Karntawarra takes groups to see nearby Aboriginal rock carvings and forage for traditional Aboriginal bush foods, before finishing the walk at the newly refurbed Bondi Pavilion for a didgeridoo performance.

The Bondi-to-Coogee coastal walk

This staggeringly gorgeous coastal walk spans 3.5 miles and takes in lesser-known neighbouring beaches in the area, including Tamarama – a pocket-sized suburb famous for its dazzling views of the ocean – each of which also possess their own individual appeal.

Locals mingle at Neighbourhood bar, Bondi (Neighbourhood)

Eat

Totti’s

Famed for their gooey burrata, doughy woodfired bread and homemade antipasto, Totti’s is known for its velvety burrata, doughy wood-fired bread and homemade antipasto. This is the go-to for locals wanting a long and relaxed lunch in its leafy, Mediterranean-inspired courtyard.

Sean’s Panorama

A quintessential Bondi dining experience, Sean’s is a family-run restaurant perched on a hill in North Bondi, overlooking the ocean. Try its five-course menu paired with wine – you’ll feast on everything from buttery barramundi fish to a syrupy pear, passionfruit and ginger trifle. With romantic white linen tablecloths, the food is rivalled only by the enticing lull of the nearby crashing waves.

Rocker

A neighbourhood bar and restaurant highly regarded for its spicy margaritas and tasty sharing plates, Rocker sits on the uber-cool edge of North Bondi, away from the tourist traps. A pretty spot perfect for both sundowner cocktails and Sunday roasts, it’s one of Bondi’s best kept secrets.

Rocker is known for its spicy margaritas (Rocker)

Drink

Gertrude & Alice

Something of a Bondi institution – and rightly so – Gertrude & Alice is a bookshop-meets-café beloved by locals and tourists alike. Come here for the team’s freshly brewed chai and famous lentil stew, consumed surrounded by carefully curated stacks of books. Brimming with bookshelves, ambient low lighting and communal tables, it’s a truly unique hangout.

Bobby’s Corner Café

Nestled in the heart of North Bondi, local legend and owner Bobby – after whom the cafe is named – has acquired a legion of loyal customers thanks to his friendly banter, freshly brewed coffee and generous-sized breakfast portions. Try the café’s famous Bondi Brekkie, a plate stacked high with beetroot hummus, feta, house dukkah and sourdough.

Neighbourhood

A cosy bar that does what it says on the tin, Neighbourhood is a much-loved haunt for locals. It’s also a must-visit for anyone who wants to experience one of their gooey jaffles (that’s a toasted sandwich to anyone from the northern hemisphere), dripping with cheese, or a happy hour wine that comes in an a bargain $6 AUD (approx £3.50).

Gertrude & Alice is a bookshop-meets-cafe (Gertrude & Alice )

Shop

Andrea and Joen

With a stylish selection of sustainable French linen and loungewear, you’ll stumble across some beautiful finds at Andrea and Joen . Think modern colours and simple designs.

Aquabumps

Come here to buy world-class ocean photography, the kind that you’ll find hanging on the wall of almost every apartment in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Aquabumps also sell mini-prints and coffee table books; small enough to fit in your suitcase, they make the perfect holiday memento.

Bondi Markets

Fusing artsy products with a laid-back vibe and vintage gems, Sunday institution Bondi Markets – perched on the corner of Campbell Parade – is where you’ll find locals perusing the many and varied open-aired stalls. Expect to find everything from handmade soaps (vegan, of course), to brightly-coloured Turkish towels and one-off vintage trinkets.

A suite at Hotel Ravesis, Sydney (Hotel Ravesis)

Stay

With unrivalled water views, Ravesis is the suburb’s only beachfront hotel. With a chic white-and-pastel-pink facade and Art Deco windows, there’s a vintage-retro feel to it. With just 12 rooms to choose from – some of which feature Juliet balconies – it’s intimate and friendly, too. Doubles from £119, room only. hotelravesis.com

Book now

A decadent beachside escape a short stroll from Bondi’s blue waters, the QT Hotel sits on the north end of the beach, flanked by the fab boutiques of lively Gould Street. With colourful, bright and beachy interiors, the QT is the epitome of Bondi hip. Doubles from £196, room only. qthotels.com/bondi-beach

Book now

The curated goods at Andrea & Joen, Bondi (Andrea & Joen)

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

Then you should probably avoid Australia: Sydney is a 22-hour connecting flight from the UK. The best way to minimise the impact of a visit is to go just once and spend some time on the ground, really maximalising that ultra-long-haul flight. Travel overland once there, and look into offsetting your carbon emissions as well.

Fine with flying?

Flights from London to Sydney connect in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and LA among other hubs. Try Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Delta.