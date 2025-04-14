A guide to exploring Australia like Gary Barlow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Take That set off for their first tour Down Under in the mid-Nineties, the fresh-faced boyband were unsurprisingly daunted by such a long journey. Thirty years later, distances haven’t changed, but Gary Barlow says he feels even closer to the destination than ever before.

“You don’t realise how much of a travel corridor now Australia is – definitely for us Brits,” says the solo singer, star of new series Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour: Australia, starting today and airing every few weeks for six episodes until 27 June. “We love going there.”

Joined by a cast of famous friends, including Andi Peters, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ronan Keating and Dannii Minogue, 54-year-old Gary samples the gastronomic flavours of six states and territories against a backdrop of eye-searing scenery.

open image in gallery Gary with Tim Minchin at the Sydney Opera House ( ITV/Rock Oyster/PA )

“The geography there is absolutely astounding,” swoons the Cheshire-born singer songwriter, currently in rehearsals for his Songbook tour of the UK. “It’s the most incredible land, it’s just so inspiring.”

Navigating the vast land is made much easier with some help from his daughter, Emily, who is currently studying in Australia. The pair were able to spend some quality time together in Queensland as part of the show.

Acknowledging “the people you meet are as important as the places”, Gary is set to share his passion for all things Oz on screen. Here are few of his highlights.

Wine

open image in gallery Gary at a vineyard in Margaret River ( ITV/Rock Oyster/PA )

“I think Margaret River is now one of my favourite wine regions in the world,” admits Gary, who explored the Jarrah and Marri bushland on Jesters Flat on horseback. “I absolutely loved it and I didn’t see enough of it. I’m desperate to go back!”

Wildlife

open image in gallery Gary snorkelling with his daughter Emily ( ITV/Rock Oyster/PA )

Rainforest hikes and snorkel adventures in Queensland were bonding experiences for Gary and his daughter Emily. “Daintree River, and the rainforest is a must in Cairns. It really is,” he insists.

Although hard to top, he was wowed even further by Kangaroo Island in South Australia. “After all the fires they had, it’s incredible how green it looked. You really couldn’t tell. We went swimming with the wild dolphins. They were all around us – it was as if someone had a brought remote control.”

Adventure

Joined by fellow boyband alumni Ronan Keating, Gary discovered the secrets to a good Aussie brew and learned how to play didgeridoo. After watching the immersive Indigenous light show Sunrise Journeys projected above Uluru, he also found inspiration for his next tour.

“We were surprised at how many things we were able to do in the Northern Territory, between Alice Springs and Uluru, it was quite a start to the adventure.”

Cities

open image in gallery Gary at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ( ITV/Rock Oyster/PA )

Whether taking a backstage tour of Sydney Opera House or sampling the perfect coffee in Melbourne’s famous ACDC Lane, Gary enjoyed the laidback pace of urban living. Admittedly the weather helped – along with the light.

“It could be a southern hemisphere thing, but in Australia, the light it’s focused. It’s so brilliant. We were there in November so we couldn’t have hit the weather better. It was magnificent.”

How to plan your trip…

Hays Travel have packages to Australian locations featured in Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour: Australia from £1,953pp for a 10-night room-only stay including flights. Visit haystravel.co.uk.

Wexas Travel offers a Wine & Wildlife Safari in South Australia and Western Australia, including stays in Kangaroo Island and Margaret River, from £5,855 per person, including international flights. Visit wexas.com.

Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour: Australia airs on ITV and ITVX

