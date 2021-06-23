Take a look at these incredible images from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards

Portraiture is quite different to almost any other form of photography. Capturing the essence of a person in freezeframe poses a unique set of challenges, not least the complex, ever-changing nature of your subjects. The inaugural International Portrait Photography Awards showcase the best of this difficult discipline, pitting amateur and professional portraitists around the world against each other for a $10,000 prize pool.

These are our favourite entries from the awards, from French fashion shoots to the tribes of Ethiopia…

People of the River – Jatenipat Ketpradit, Thailand

26133_Jatenipat_Ketpradit_Famil_People of The River

A portrait of a family of the Karo tribe, including father, mother, two brothers and two sisters. The tribe live along the Omo River in Ethiopia, and place a heavy emphasis on ornate body art and headdresses.

Portrait of my Grandmother – Md Saud Faisal, Bangladesh

26084_Md Saud_Faisal_Famil_Portrait of my Grandmother

This hard-hitting shot depicts the photographer’s grandmother holding up a portrait of her younger self, shortly before her death during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Task At Hand – Jarrod Vero, Australia

26081_Jarrod_Vero_Envir_Task At Hand

A fisherman struggles against the swell and his reel on a stormy day on the New South Wales coastline in Australia.

A Golden Moment – Kari Dahlstrom, United States

25990_Kari_Dahlstrom_Envir_A Golden Moment

A portrait of a traditional Kazakh eagle hunter at the Eagle Festival in Western Mongolia. For generations, these horsemen have trained falcons to hunt hares, foxes and other small mammals.

Classic Beauty – Maria Presser, Argentina

25966_Maria_Presser_Chara_Classic beauty

Taken in her studio in Buenos Aires, photographer Maria Presser set up this shot to imitate the classic oil paintings often found in art galleries.

Shibari Pond – Charlotte Bories, France

25817_Charlotte_Bories_Envir_Shibari pond

Just one photo from a fashion shoot conducted in a fish pond in France this image takes its inspiration from the Japanese erotic art of shibari.

The Mundari Cattle Herder – Josef Burgi, Switzerland

25719_Josef_Burgi_Envir_The Mundari Cattle Herder

This image shows a poor cattle herder looking over his flock in the fledgling nation of South Sudan.

Temple Visitors – John Powers, United States

25506_John_Powers_Envir_Temple Visitors

John Powers captured this image as two novice monks wandered the corridors of their temple one sunny afternoon in Myanmar.

Red Chili Picker – Sujon Adhikary, Bangladesh

25299_Sujon_Adhikary_Envir_Red chili picker

Women root through thousands of chilies to ruin any rotten ones before sending the crop to market. The radio is playing religious songs to keep them occupied while they work.

Wait, Let Me Take A Selfie – Nancy Flammea, Australia

25144_Nancy_Flammea_Portr_Wait, let me take a selfie

This heavily stylised photo argues that the self-indulgence of social media has always existed, simply in different forms for different generations.

Tribal Identity – Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar

A young Suri boy in Ethiopia paints his face with white clay, surrounded by the braceleted hands of women.

Kebabiyana – Debdatta Chakraborty, India

25082_Debdatta_Chakraborty_Envir_Kebabiyana

Taken in a small alleyway in the Kashmiri capital of Srinagar, this photo shows a street vendor slow-cooking kebabs over a charcoal fire, as the town comes alive in the early evening.

Praying With Fire – Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh

25024_Azim Khan_Ronnie_Portr_Praying with fire

Devotees pray with oil lamps and burning incense during the Rakher Upobash festival at the Shri Shri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram Temple in Narayanganj in Bangladesh

The Man Of Golden Fibers – Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh

25022_Azim Khan_Ronnie_Envir_The man of golden fibers

This Bangladeshi worker isn’t wearing a giant, golden wig. He’s carrying around 50 kilograms of jute – a heavy, flax-like fibre often used to manufacture high-end rugs, and other products that require tough, weighty thread.

The Mystical Stare – Sanjay Patil, India

24840_SANJAY_PATIL_Portr_Theyyam festival is the ritualistic performance

A lavishly decorated dancer performs as part of the Theyyam festival in the Malabar region of Kerala in Southern India.