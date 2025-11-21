Seeking some travel inspiration for 2026 and beyond? From Caribbean cacao groves to the snowy lights of Lapland, here are the unmissable experiences to book right now. For those planning a ski trip this season, we’ve included the best alpine resorts and family stays, too.

Hit the slopes at a family-friendly ski resort

( Rocksresort )

Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, rocksresort offers the perfect ski-in, ski-out experience for families. Highly lauded as one of the best Swiss family hotels, the resort combines modern alpine design with ultimate convenience. You can leave your apartment and head straight to the slopes, with heated ski lockers included in your stay. The spacious and stylish apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, making them ideal for families or longer stays.

The resort’s car-free square is home to ten restaurants, bars, and cafes, as well as a range of shops and activities for all ages. Within the resort, you’ll find a ski school for those who need a helping hand, as well as rental services for gear. Boasting a blend of comfort, style and convenience, rocksresort is the ultimate ski destination for families this season.

For more information, visit rocksresort.com

Book a cosy alpine escape for the family in the Dolomites

( Family Hotel Posta )

In the heart of the Dolomites, Family Hotel Posta is a four-star alpine paradise, perfect for the winter season. As it says in the name, the resort is ideal for families – home to full-day care and entertainment services for little ones, as well as ski school transfers via the free shuttle service. From 6 December 2025 to 21 March 2026, families can enjoy a range of adventures both in and outside the resort – from sledging and crafts to snow play and guided excursions – and the hotel is only a stone’s throw away from the Monte Pana lift, which offers direct access to Dolomiti Superski’s slopes.

With a heated indoor-outdoor pool, a panoramic spa with a wellness area for parents, cosy alpine rooms and an excellent selection of food and drinks, Family Hotel Posta is the perfect choice for families this ski season. The best part? Children up to the age of eight can ski for free when a parent purchases a pass.

Book your winter escape now at Familyhotelposta.com

Experience refined luxury coastal living

( Akra )

Set within Akra Didim, the new Priene Houses offer a collection of 83 beautifully designed residences where modern comfort meets Aegean elegance. Thoughtfully divided into areas for adults and families, each house promises a sense of space, privacy and tranquillity. Minimalist interiors and soft natural tones open to lush green spaces featuring a sunbathing area, private pool and garden cabana, creating an atmosphere of effortless serenity.

Guests can enjoy the privileges of Akra Didim, from exceptional dining to exclusive beach access, all while feeling at home in a refined coastal haven. Pet-friendly accommodation is also available at Priene Houses, inviting guests to share their stay with their beloved companions.

Discover more at Akrahotels.com

Experience a world of thrill in Doha

( Doha Quest )

If your travels take you to Doha this year or next, you simply mustn’t miss the country’s largest indoor theme park, home to one of the most incredible immersive experiences in the region. Set in the heart of the Doha Oasis shopping destination, Doha Quest is combination of fantasy and technology and is divided into three time zones – past, present and future – which draw you into a world of imagination and adventure.

With more than 30 world-class attractions, including two Guinness World Record-breaking rides, the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster and the world’s tallest indoor drop tower ride, Quest redefines indoor entertainment. If you’re brave enough to try the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster, the EpiQ delivers an unmatched adrenaline rush. For thrill-seeking families and adrenaline junkies of all ages, Doha Quest is an unmissable experience on any Doha itinerary. Plus, little adventurers can head straight to Questville, where miniature rides and play zones await.

Experience record-breaking thrills in a world of wonder at Dohaquest.com

Reconnect with nature in Saint Lucia’s rainforest

( Hotel Chocolat )

High in Saint Lucia’s rainforest, overlooking the majestic Petit Piton, the Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat invites you to switch off in effortless comfort and style. The open-sided restaurant serves elegant dishes with a focus on cacao along with fine wines, all framed by panoramic views, while the 50ft infinity pool offers a tranquil retreat among the treetops.

Near the hotel, Project Chocolat brings the island’s cacao heritage to life. Visitors can explore the cacao groves, learn about sustainable farming and craft their very own chocolate bar to take home – an authentic memento of Saint Lucia. With its commitment to community and conservation, Rabot Hotel offers a rich taste of Saint Lucia’s landscape, culture and community.

Plan your luxury rainforest getaway and enjoy 25 per cent off rooms at Saintlucia.hotelchocolat.com/rabot-hotel

Escape to the Caribbean this winter with a luxury villa stay

( Cayman Villas )

This winter, trade the chills for warm island breezes with a luxury stay in the Cayman Islands. Cayman Villas offers an exclusive collection of beachfront homes, private villas and sea-view condos, each designed for comfort, privacy and effortless island living. Here, you can wake to the sight of turquoise waters, spend lazy afternoons snorkelling over coral reefs and enjoy sunset dinners on your private terrace.

Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat, a family getaway or a festive escape with friends, Cayman Villas’ handpicked properties promise the perfect winter sanctuary under the Caribbean sun.

Plan your winter escape today at Caymanvillas.com

Follow the stars to Lapland’s serene side

( Nova Skyland Hotel )

Tucked among the pine trees near Santa Claus Village outside Rovaniemi, Nova Skyland Hotel offers a modern Nordic escape surrounded by a snowy forest, with reindeer living in the hotel yard during the winter season. Each stylish suite features natural wood interiors, a private sauna and large slanted windows to take in the wide-open sky.

At Stella Nova, the hotel’s elegant restaurant, local ingredients feature in inventive Nordic cuisine that celebrates Lapland’s food culture in a contemporary way. Families are warmly welcomed, and every detail has been designed for comfort and calm so you can experience the stillness, light and wonder north of the Arctic Circle like never before.

Plan your escape at Novaskyland.com

Witness a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse on an unforgettable tour

( Encounters Travel )

Travelling the world and visiting new countries is an experience many of us cherish – especially when we get to immerse ourselves in a totally different culture. Encounters Travel is dedicated to helping adventure-seekers do just that, offering an incredible selection of tours around the world. In 2027, you can join one of the most extraordinary tours available – the Egypt Eclipse Adventure . Timed to coincide with a total solar eclipse, the tour will provide you with the extremely rare opportunity to witness it from one of the most awe-inspiring and historic landscapes on Earth – Luxor. You’ll also get to meet Dr Sarah Rugheimer, an internationally recognised astrophysicist, who’ll conduct a lecture while in Cairo.

From the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx to the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum and the five-star Nile Cruise boat tour, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Meanwhile, the nine-day Tunisia Eclipse Adventure offers a comprehensive journey from the historic heart of the country to the vastness of the Sahara Desert and back, featuring deluxe five-star accommodation throughout. For history buffs and luxury-lovers alike, these eclipse tours are an unmissable experience.

For more information visit Encounterstravel.com

Make new memories on the Isle of Wight

( Visit Isle of Wight )

Swap the everyday for something special on the Isle of Wight, where stunning beaches, sea air and adventure await across the Solent. Here, you can unwind on golden sands, hike dramatic coastal paths or cycle scenic trails through the countryside. And it’s not just about your surroundings. After you’ve worked up an appetite, feast on local artisan cheeses and small-batch gins crafted on the island, before visiting rescued animals at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary and marvelling at the stunning Needles rising from the sea.

With something for everyone, there are a myriad of cottages, boutique hotels or seaside campsites, and dine in everything from beachside cafes to award-winning gastropubs. With every turn revealing new adventures, the Isle of Wight is waiting to be explored.

Book now at Visitisleofwight.co.uk

Escape winter on a yacht made for you

( SNS Yacht Charter )

Now the chill of winter has set in, SNS Yacht Charter offers a different kind of escape – one defined by turquoise waters and beautiful coastlines. This boutique company offers access to more than 2,500 fully crewed yachts, from sleek 66ft sailing vessels, catamarans and traditional gulets to majestic 400ft superyachts, cruising the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and beyond.

Every charter is tailored to your vision: sail through the Exumas, discover secret coves in Majorca, go port-hopping along the French Riviera or explore the Amalfi Coast. Expect five-star service, gourmet dining, luxurious cabins and amenities such as hot tubs and water toys, all curated by an expert crew that turns every moment on the water into a memory.

Start planning at Snsyachtcharter.com or email info@snsyachtcharter.com

