Is there a way to obtain a passport in under a week?

Q I am in a state of some desperation and I’m turning to you to see if you can think of a way out. I am a single mother with a 16-year-old son. We have not been able to go on holiday together, for financial reasons, for some years. This year however he has done his school exams early and I was able to book a holiday in Greece for us. We are due to fly on 1 July for a week. To my horror I have realised that his passport expires on 9 August 2024. I am caught by the “three-month rule”. My son does not have enough unexpired time on his passport to enable me to travel to Greece with him for our much-needed holiday. Worse, he is now 16 so must apply for a new adult passport in order to travel. While a renewed adult passport can be obtained in two days, so far as I can see there is a minimum of a week in obtaining a new adult passport. This would take us past the date of our flight and would mean we could not take our holiday. Is there any way to obtain a passport for my son before Sunday 30 June?

Name supplied

A I am so sorry: eight years after the vote to leave the European Union, thousands of British travellers are certain to lose their summer holidays due to inadvertent breaches of the post-Brexit passport rules: