4 of the best lidos depending on your swimming needs

The winter months were even darker and danker than usual this year, with lockdowns aplenty, outdoor-only socialising, and a distinct lack of good news. But maybe, just maybe, we should have been careful what we wished for.

When summer heatwaves do occasionally pass through, we’re reminded few British homes have air-conditioning. Restrictions have allowed outdoor pools to open, thank goodness, and there’s a lido for every sort…

If you want to swim fast: Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham

An OIympic-sized, 50-metre swimming pool leased to the Malawian national swimming team during the 2012 London games, the clear blue waters of Sandford Parks are quite accustomed to the powerful strokes of seasoned swimmers. Though some of its volume is reserved for leisure swimming, it’s large enough that several lanes remain in which to test your mettle.

Built in the golden era of the lido – the 1930s – the pool was refurbished in 2006 following a lengthy local campaign, and is surrounded on all side bushes and small trees that rustle gently in the breeze.

If you have kids: Parliament Hill Lido, London

Young girl at the Parliament Hill Lido outdoor swimming pool, Hampstead, London, England, UK

From a family-friendly perspective, the best thing about Parliament Hill Lido is that it’s absolutely massive. Measuring 61 metres long and 27 metres wide, the free swim areas are just enormous, easily large enough for unimpeded playtime.

Surrounded by Parliament Hill Park, which leads onto Hampstead Heath the pool is the perfect place to integrate with a family day out, while the paddling pool is perfect for tots just finding their sea legs. It’s also very popular with families, which means that, although competition for loungers can be fierce, tolerance for beach balls and pool toys is high.

If you want a beautiful location: Gourock Outdoor Pool, Inverclyde

Hardly the hottest part of the UK, outdoor pools are not common in Scotland but this saltwater summer staple serves up swims at 29ºC, meaning that the water is almost always warmer than the air.

Set on the shore of the Firth of Clyde the terrace yields stunning vistas out over the water to the hills of Argyle beyond, with further views up and down the estuary. An urban legend holds that on a particularly stormy day a huge wave surged up from the Firth and dumped a basking shark in the pool. Even as local legends go, it’s not one of the more believable.

If you love a historical lido: Tinside Lido, Plymouth

Another 1930s masterpiece, rendered in classic art deco style, to dip a toe in the Tinside Lido is to a dip a toe back in time. A Grade II listed building, the semi-circular shape, decorative stripes, central fountain, and waterfront setting would fit perfectly in a PG Wodehouse novel, and we recommend bringing straw boaters and vintage bathing suits.

The sun deck directly overlooks Plymouth Harbour – and beyond it the Atlantic Ocean – making it as good a spot for lunch as for a dip. The pool is unheated, though in this weather no one’s keeping score.