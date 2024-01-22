Jump to content

travel questions

My business-class tickets are going spare – why can’t I pass them on?

Simon Calder answers your questions on gifting airline tickets, cheap travel in Europe and flight diversions

Monday 22 January 2024 21:19
<p>It’s a crime to leave two comfortable flat-bed seats to Mexico go to waste </p>

It’s a crime to leave two comfortable flat-bed seats to Mexico go to waste

(Emirates)

Q I recently bought two business-class tickets to Mexico for a wedding. The wedding was unfortunately cancelled. I now don’t want to go. I understand I can’t have a refund, but why can’t I give my tickets to a third party? If I buy any other form of ticket, like a concert, I can give it away. Why not with airlines?

Singh J

A A very good question. From your perspective, you have bought the right to occupy two business-class seats from the UK to Mexico and back on specific dates. You can argue that who exactly occupies those seats is none of the airline’s business: the crew should just get on with welcoming the occupant on board, serving champagne and showing how to work the controls for the flat bed. What possible objection could the airline have?

