UK staycations 2025: The best caravan sites to book now

Caravan holidays are making a comeback.

Once considered outdated, families are increasingly choosing four-wheel breaks, swapping planes for campsites.

Even celebrities like Coleen Rooney have praised British holiday parks, boosting their appeal.

With affordability and eco-friendliness adding to their allure, caravan holidays are predicted to surge in popularity in 2025.

But with a plethora of sites available, which are the best options for holidaymakers?

The Quiet Site, Lake District

open image in gallery The Quiet Site ( PA )

Make a domestic caravan holiday even more of an eco-friendly option by staying at a multi award-winning carbon-neutral park. Surrounded by fells overlooking Ullswater in the Lake District, plug into all-weather electric pitches for motor-caravans or VWs, and all-weather fully serviced pitches for caravans and motorhomes.

For the past 25 years, the site’s founders have been seeking new ways to offer more sustainable stays in one of England’s most important sites of natural beauty.

Many of the facilities are powered by biomass and solar, while guests are encouraged to turn off their car engines and use a local Hopper Bus to visit the area’s attractions. Guests can make use of a kitchen kitted with cooking equipment and buy items free from plastic packaging in a Zero Waste Shop. Visit thequietsite.co.uk.

Sunbeach Holiday Park, North Wales

open image in gallery Sunbeach Holiday Park ( PA )

Tumble out of your caravan into rolling surf at a holiday park with ‘pinch-yourself’ mountain and sea views. Set on the shores of Cardigan Bay, a collection of static caravans for rent are backed by the Cambrian Mountains.

Surf or bodyboard from the beach and hike in the Snowdonia National Park, a short drive away. There are also several good cycling routes close to Llwyngwril, and easy access to Bounce Below Snowdonia – a vast slate cavern twice the size of St Paul’s Cathedral with giant trampolines and nets along with an underground zip wire experience.

The park’s onsite facilities include an indoor swimming pool, games room, and a clubhouse and bar for dipping distance from the sea. Visit hoseseasons.co.uk.

Highlands End Holiday Park, Dorset

open image in gallery Highlands End Holiday Park ( PA )

Anyone wanting to tackle a history-rich section of the South West Coast Path should use this scenic site as a starting point. Perched on a cliff, it has direct access to the Jurassic Coast – a World Heritage Site famous for its abundance of dinosaur fossils.

Visit West Bay – the filming location for Broadchurch, take a tour of nearby market town Bridport, or walk along the iconic stone-built ‘Cobb’ breakwater harbour wall at Lyme Regis dating back pre-13th century. A short walk away, is pretty village Eype, where beach huts can fetch up to £200,000.

First-class facilities include a heated indoor pool, sauna and steam room along with a restaurant where diners can sit next to a 1902 Merryweather Steam fire engine. Visit pitchup.com.