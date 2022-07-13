While the world’s top travel destinations were closing their borders, imposing tests or weeks-long quarantine, or banning certain nationalities altogether, the Central American nation of Mexico kept its door largely open.

Even in the midst of red lists, amber lists and PCR test chaos, Mexico imposed the bare minimum of rules on international travellers, making it a haven for adventurous types as and when flights resumed for certain portions of the pandemic.

Now many countries have reopened to tourism, what is the situation for visitors to this beach and city favourite?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Do I need to take a test before travel to Mexico?

No - Mexico never had a pre-travel test rule, and you can still journey there without any Covid admin involved.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination?

No - the country never imposed a “vaccine passport” rule on visitors.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form?

Mexico did ask visitors to fill in its Vuela Seguro health form - which produced a QR code to be shown at the border - before travel throughout much of the pandemic, but the government dropped this requirement back in January 2022.

Do I need to wear a mask or follow any other Covid guidelines?

The states of Quintana Roo, Coahuila, Nayarit, Baja California Sur, Baja California, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León have all scrapped their mandatory mask rules in recent months - although face coverings are still required in Mexican airports. In other states you may be required to wear masks in crowded or indoor settings.

Do I need a visa?

Most tourists are eligible to stay in Mexico for up to 180 days, although officially the migration officer who inspects your passport has the final say on the duration you may stay in the country. You don’t need a visa, but you will have to fill in an immigration form on your way to the country, and hold on to it to show on your way out.

Immigration officers may ask to see your outbound ticket or details of when you plan to leave the country, as well as details of booked accommodation for your stay.

The Foreign Office also advises: “It is no longer possible to switch immigration status in-country. You can’t enter Mexico on a tourist visa and then change it for a work visa. You must apply at the Mexican Consulate of your normal place of residence in plenty of time before you are due to travel.”

How much time do I need left on my passport?

Your passport should be valid for the entirety of your proposed stay in Mexico.

Any other advice?

It is recommended to stay up to date with your Hepatitis A, Tetanus and Typhoid vaccinations.