A faulty software update by CrowdStrike caused chaos this week as countless industries suddenly lost access to their technology systems, including many major airlines - and now travelers are wondering what their rights are after being stuck in airports for days.

While airlines are recovering, there have still been widespread issues. On Tuesday, there have been more than 700 cancelled flights into, out of, or within the US, while nearly 4,000 have been delayed. Delta Air Lines is among the worst impacted, making up the majority of cancellations and delays.

Delta is offering waivers to impacted customers, the Associated Press reports, but many across the country still find themselves stranded. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the worst impacted, with more than 250 delays and nearly 100 cancellations on Tuesday.

This comes after some 5,500 flights were canceled and more than 22,000 were delayed across Sunday and Monday.

The headaches have left passengers wondering if they have any rights and recourse to deal with the situation. Here is a helpful guide to those rights:

Passengers wait among suitcases at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as Delta Air Lines experiences major delays to a faulty CrowdStrike software update ( Getty Images )

Rebooking and accommodations

In the event of a “controllable” cancellation or delay, all major airlines say they will rebook passengers at no additional cost, according to the Department of Transportation. These major airlines include Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United.

Passengers currently have the right to request a refund from an airline if their flight is canceled - because of the airline’s fault - and they choose not to rebook.

These major airlines also guarantee passengers a meal, cash for a meal or a meal voucher if their cancellation or delay forces them to wait more than three hours. With the exception of Frontier, these airlines will also provide complimentary transportation and lodging for overnight delays.

Passengers should always try to find out how long a delay will be and seek alternatives on other airlines, the DOT says.

“If you find a flight on another airline, ask the first airline if it will endorse your ticket to the new carrier; this could save you a fare collection,” the DOT writes. “Remember, however, that there is no rule requiring them to do this.”

As for Delta, they have not committed to providing cash compensation, credit, travel vouchers or frequent flyer miles in the event of controllable delays and cancellations that delay a passenger’s arrival time by more than three hours, according to the DOT.

A Department of Transportation chart outlining airline commitments for controllable cancellations ( Department of Transportation )

Tarmac delays

The DOT also has rules for tarmac delays. Domestic flights can’t keep passengers on the tarmac for more than three hours unless there are safety or security concerns, or if taxiing the plane back to the gate would cause significant airport disruptions.

The airline must provide food and water if passengers are stuck on the tarmac for more than two hours. Bathrooms must also be accessible to passengers while on the tarmac, the DOT says.

Overbooking

When a passenger is involuntarily kicked from an overbooked flight and the next flight option will delay arrival by more than one hour, airlines are required to provide compensation, according to the DOT.

The amount of compensation goes up depending on how long the arrival delay is.

If the rebooked flight will cause a 1-2 hour arrival delay, the airline must pay the passenger 200 percent of the one-way fare to their final destination or $775, whichever is lower.

In the event of a delay longer than 2 hours domestically or 4 hours internationally, airlines must pay 400 percent of the one-way fare, or $1,550, whichever is lower.

Passengers wait in line at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as Delta Air Lines experiences major delays after a worldwide IT outage ( Getty Images )

More regulations to come

Earlier this year, the DOT announced a new rule for flight refunds.

The department will require domestic and foreign airlines to automatically refund a canceled or significantly altered flight if the passenger declines an alternative flight or voucher. This means passengers will not have to request the refund in order to receive it.

However, airlines have until October 2024 to start complying with the rule.