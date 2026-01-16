This cruise line is teaching guests how to track climate change in polar ice caps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers can do their bit to help monitor climate change during a new citizen science project aboard Aurora Expeditions’ Antarctica cruises.

The expedition cruise line has partnered with physics teacher and scientist Joe Muise who runs the Thermal Imaging of Polar Ice project to help collect data on the region’s changing landscapes.

The project uses specialised thermal cameras that detect surface temperature differences, allowing ice formations and glaciers to be viewed through heat rather than light.

Guests on Aurora Expeditions’ three ships will be taught how to use thermal imaging cameras by guides to capture images of polar ice caps in the region which can then be studied to monitor how they are changing over time.

Images will be uploaded to the Thermal Imaging of Polar Ice website where the data can be analysed.

Muise said he was inspired during a Lindblad Expeditions trip to the region in 2023, where he realised there was an opportunity to collect data at scale through cruise lines.

He told The Independent: “Using expedition cruises for data collection takes advantage of the fact that people are already traveling to these regions, allowing science to happen in a way that would otherwise be difficult to execute.

“It helps cruise lines show they are contributing to science and research while increasing awareness and engaging people in helping protect these amazing places.”

Muise said the data will be used for educational purposes initailly such as in his own classes but once the dataset is big enough he intends to send analysis to the government and other relevant organisations.

Michael Heath, chief executive of Aurora Expeditions, said the initiative forms part of the cruise line’s commitment to science-led exploration.

He said: “At Aurora, we believe exploration comes with a responsibility to learn, share knowledge and contribute where we can.

“This collaboration reflects our approach — working alongside experts to help bring greater awareness to environmental change, while giving our expeditioners the opportunity to meaningfully engage with science in the places that matter most.”

