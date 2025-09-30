Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
CroisiEurope reveals first paddlewheel river cruise on the Seine

Passengers can choose from two new itineraries

Marc Shoffman
Tuesday 30 September 2025 15:00 BST
The ship will welcome up to 81 guests onto the Seine in 2026
The ship will welcome up to 81 guests onto the Seine in 2026 (CroiseEurope)

The Seine will play host to a paddlewheel river cruise for the first time.

CroisiEurope is launching the first-ever example on the French river in 2026, offering two new itineraries aboard the MS R E Waydelich L J.

The 81-passenger vessel – CroisiEurope’s third paddlewheel ship – has traditionally sailed on the Rhine.

The new sailings will be hosted between March and November 2026.

Itineraries include a five-night “Little Gems of the Seine” cruise from Paris. Among the highlights are visits to the Île de la Cité, in the heart of the capital, plus the Château de Fontainebleau and the gardens of Claude Monet in Giverny.

A seven-night “History of France from Paris to Normandy” cruise is also available to book. Excursions include trips to royal castles, charming Norman villages and the Versailles estate. Passengers can also visit the MuséoSeine to discover the river’s nautical history.

CroisiEurope also has two other paddlewheel river cruise ships, MS Loire Princesse and the MS Elbe Princesse.

Paddlewheel river cruise ships are also popular in America, particularly on the Mississippi and Snake River, with routes offered by American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages.

CrosiEurope’s MS R E Waydelich L J Seine journeys start at £1,158 per person, including all meals and drinks, wifi, port fees and repatriation insurance. Book now.

