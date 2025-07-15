From cancellations to itinerary changes – your rights if a cruise goes wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passenger satisfaction rates on cruises are high but there are times when things do go wrong.

A popular new Netflix show,Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, is an extreme example of the challenges a cruise ship can face at sea, such as electrical faults, rough seas and illness outbreaks. While most won’t experience anything as disastrous as Poop Cruise, sailings can be delayed by a host of reasons – sometimes before the ship has even left the port.

Passenger rights for cruises can be less generous than those for airlines. Often, passengers will not get any automatic compensation.

But there are protections in place, especially if you use an ABTA-registered travel agent or cruise brand.

Here are your consumer rights if a cruise goes wrong.

What happens if your cruise is cancelled?

A cruise can be cancelled for a variety of reasons, including faulty ship engineering or issues at itinerary destinations.

But unlike a flight delay or cancellation, there is no set rate of compensation.

Mark Barton, cruise expert at travel insurance provider Avanti, says: “Cruise passenger rights aren't as robust as airline compensation. While cruise operators typically offer full refunds or future cruise credit for cancelled cruises, there's no automatic fixed compensation like airline regulations.”

Many cruise lines are members of travel trade body ABTA in the UK, which can give you some rights if there are delays or cancellations.

According to ABTA regulations, cruise passengers subject to a delay have the right to an alternative cruise or a refund if it causes a significant change to their original booking.

The ABTA rules say: “In practice this means that the delay would have to be quite long. As a rule of thumb, on a 14 night trip, the delay would need to be longer than 12 hours, and longer for longer cruises.”

If a sailing is cancelled or delayed and an overnight stay becomes necessary, the cruise operator should offer the passenger free of charge accommodation where possible.

ABTA says this can be on the ship or ashore.

What are your rights if you miss a port?

Cruise routes may need to change unexpectedly during a sailing. This can be due to bad weather prohibiting access to a port or unwell passengers needing to leave the ship.

Your rights depend on the terms and conditions in your original cruise contract. Most cruise lines warn that itineraries can change at short notice.

Goodwill gestures, such as onboard credit, may be offered, and passengers are usually refunded if prepaid excursions are rendered impossible.

open image in gallery It is your responsibility to get back to a ship on time if you have made your own travel arrangements during a port day ( Getty Images )

Barton adds: “Cruise lines can reserve the right to change itineraries at any time, so some ports may be missed off the schedule, with no obligation to provide compensation.

“The right to choose between reimbursement and rerouteing does not apply to passengers travelling on a cruise. This is where dedicated cruise travel insurance could come in handy.”

Issues can arise if passengers are late returning to a ship during a port day. If you are on an excursion organised by the cruise, then the ship will wait as they are responsible for passengers.

But it is up to you to get back on board if you are making your own arrangements. The captain can decide whether the ship will wait – a decision largely informed by strict port schedules.

If you miss the ship, you will need to catch up with the vessel at your own expense, so it is always important to have your passport handy and ideally keep track of the time.

It may be hard to get insurance to cover missing the ship unless you can prove that a delay wasn’t your fault.

Can you get compensation if you catch norovirus?

Illness is another risk on a cruise ship and you may be confined to your cabin if you catch norovirus or if there is an outbreak.

The cruise line should still send food to your cabin but there is no requirement for compensation unless you can show the company has been negligent and caused the illness to spread.

Joanne Brine, partner in the travel litigation team at JMW Solicitors, says: “In some instances, passengers can be compensated if they catch norovirus on a cruise, if the cruise company has not taken all reasonable safety measures once an outbreak on the ship happens.

“There is an obvious risk that illnesses such as norovirus can spread incredibly quickly, and cruise carriers should have appropriate illness and cleanliness procedures. They should have an outbreak and control plan, and there may be passengers who are vulnerable due to age or pre-existing health conditions, meaning there should be the utmost care.”

Who should you complain to if there are problems on your cruise?

It is best to raise issues while on board if you are unhappy with the service, as problems can often be resolved quickly.

You can raise complaints about your cabin with your room steward or guest services and highlight any food issues with the restaurant manager.

Rob Schumacher of Feather Insurance, says: “Cruise companies often offer gestures like onboard credit or vouchers — but only if you ask, and ask loudly.

“Don't wait. Lodge a complaint with guest services immediately. Get everything in writing, collect names and timestamps, and take photos or screenshots to document the process. Waiting until you're back home weakens your case dramatically.”

open image in gallery Cruise lines may offer goodwill gestures if you have complaints such as free drinks on board ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you have an issue with a sailing before departure or decide to lodge a complaint once at home, Barton suggests starting with the cruise line directly, as they're ultimately responsible for delivering the service you paid for.

He adds: “But if you booked through a travel agent, you could use them as your advocate. Good agents, especially those registered with ABTA, have established relationships with cruise lines and often get better results than individual passengers.

“However, if you need documentation for insurance claims, don't rely solely on your travel agent. You still need to get official letters and records directly from the ship while you're onboard to handle your claims process smoothly.”

How to protect yourself financially

There are steps you can take before even getting on the ship to ensure you are protected financially.

Paying by credit card will give you Section 75 protection on purchases between £100 and £30,000 if the supplier fails to deliver what was promised.

Purchasing travel insurance that covers cruises may also payout for delays, cancellations and missed ports as well as if you are ill and need medical care.

Lucinda Faucheux, co-founder of travel agent network Travel Support Circle, advises keeping hold of all documentation, including terms and conditions, booking confirmations, and any communications with the cruise operator or your agent.

She says: “Being proactive and well-prepared is the best way to protect yourself if things don’t go as planned.”

“Understanding your rights and reviewing the small print on an insurance policy can make the difference between smooth sailing and a costly detour,” adds Simon McCulloch, chief growth officer at insurance brand Staysure.

He says: “It’s not about adding cost but about protecting your holiday from becoming a financial burden, giving you the confidence to sail into the sunset.

“Cruises are a unique and rewarding way to travel but with the right preparation.”

