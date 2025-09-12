Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers will be able to witness theatre workshops with composers and choreographers behind the new Ever After The Musical stage show on the latest Crystal on Broadway cruise.

The luxury cruise brand’s Crystal on Broadway series pairs sailings with key theatre talent.

The latest voyage will give guests an early chance to hear the songs and performances being created for the Ever After The Musical, based on the much-loved 1998 film that reimagines the Cinderella story, before it even hits Broadway.

The stage show is due to debut at the Phoenix Theatre in Arizona in May 2026 but Crystal guests can get a sneak peek before anyone else.

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the composers behind Ever After The Musical, will perform a piano and vocal show on board, and there will be a workshop where guests can learn songs from the production alongside choreographer Marlo Hunter.

Broadway star Sierra Boggess, famous for lead roles in The Little Mermaid and Phantom of the Opera, will also take part in the workshop followed by a separate question and answer session. She will also perform in her own cabaret-style show during the sailing.

Other Broadway talent on the ship includes Kevin McCollum, the Tony Award-winning producer of RENT, Avenue Q and In the Heights, as well as stage productions of Mrs Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada.

The nine-day roundtrip voyage aboard Crystal Serenity departs New York on 31 October and will call at Newport, Provincetown, Boston, Portland and Saint John, New Brunswick.

Keith Cox, Crystal’s vice president of entertainment, said: “Our ‘Crystal on Broadway’ voyages are designed to bring the magic of Broadway directly to our guests.

“From world-class performances to exclusive insight into the creation of a new musical, this sailing highlights the unique opportunities that set Crystal apart as the pinnacle of exceptional experiences and culture at sea.”

