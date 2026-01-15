Cunard brings West End to the water with ‘Theatre at Sea’ cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cunard guests are being given the chance to tread the boards and meet stars of the West End during a new “London Theatre at Sea”-themed cruise.

The cruise line, which has been named as the headline sponsor of this year’s Oliver Awards, is bringing some of the theatre district’s top talent on board Queen Mary 2 during the ship’s one-week transatlantic crossing to New York in May.

Departing on 22 May 2026, Cunard passengers will get the chance to learn how top West End shows are created. Prices start from £1,099 per person.

There will be an array of talent on board to take part in a series of lectures and question and answer sessions.

Performers include Maria Friedman, a respected musical theatre actress and director who has received multiple Olivier Award nominations. Her Broadway and West End credits include Les Misérables and Company.

Guests can also hear from Liz Robertson, who has held iconic roles such as Madame Giry in Phantom of the Opera, as well as Linzi Hateley, whose roles include the narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Nancy in Oliver!

There will also be performances from the onboard West End choir, design workshops,and a theatre-themed singalong.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Cunard has long celebrated the very best in art, culture and exceptional entertainment experiences, and we are incredibly proud to be the headline partner of the Olivier Awards – the UK’s most prestigious stage honours.

“This partnership reflects our shared passion for outstanding performance, storytelling, and British heritage, both on land and at sea.”

Previous theatrical sailings include an adaptation ofCome From Away on Cunard’s Caribbean sailings aboard Queen Elizabeth.

MSC Cruises guests can watch Dirty Dancing on ships including MSC World America and MSC Virtuosa. And Royal Caribbean’s new Legend of the Seas will have performances of the Charlie and Chocolate Factory musical when it launches this summer.

