Behind the scenes at the float-out of Disney’s latest $900 million cruise ship

There’s magic in the air as a festival atmosphere builds on a sunny Saturday morning in Papenburg, Germany, but the headline act isn’t a musician or a major celebrity – people have come for the first glimpse of Disney’s latest cruise ship.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the car park of the Meyer Werft shipyard for the float-out of Disney Destiny.

A float-out is important for the development of a cruise ship as it is the first time that a ship leaves dry dock and touches water, marking the start of the sea trials process before it is ready to welcome passengers.

The milestone is usually attended by shipyard workers, cruise brand staff and local dignitaries for other lines, but there is an extra element of magic when it comes to Disney.

The event is a big deal for the locals of the small town of Papenburg and for Disney superfans.

Campervans have filled the car park since Thursday and vehicles line up on the carriageway alongside bikers with Nemo helmets as fans from across the world flocked to get a prime spot for their first glimpse of the ship.

Around 2,000 people have worked on Disney Cruise Line’s seventh ship and third in the Wish class under the cover of Hall 6 at the Meyer Werft shipyard since 2023. It cost $900 million (£670 million) to build.

open image in gallery Crowds gathered to welcome Disney's latest cruise ship, which features Spider Man on the stern ( Marc Shoffman )

Similar to Disney Treasure, the LNG-powered ship is 144,000 tons, has 1,254 cabins and will welcome 4,000 guests when it first starts sailing from Miami in November 2025.

Similar to other ships in the fleet, Disney Destiny has its own concept and this one is perfect for Marvel fans as the theme is heroes and villains.

Fans got a first look at the design as the ship emerged on Saturday with a giant 17ft long Spider-Man compete with Spider Bots on the stern as the ship was pulled out to the backing of its own “This is your Destiny” soundtrack.

open image in gallery Fireworks welcomed Disney's latest cruise ship onto the water ( Marc Shoffman )

In true Disney style, there were of course fireworks and superhero Minnie Mouse, who features on the bow of ship, turned up to meet onlookers.

As well as being tested on the water, the float-out was a chance for the ship to test its iconic horn which blasts the tune of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” to the delight and cheers of the crowd.

Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, described the event as “a moment years in the making”.

open image in gallery Superhero Minnie on the stern of Disney Destiny ( Disney Cruise Line )

The ship will now be tested on the water over the coming weeks and work is continuing to put the finishing touches together to the interiors that will bring the heroes and villains theme to life.

On an exclusive behind the scenes tour, I saw the Wakanda-themed armour motifs that fill the Grand Hall and the spot where a Black Panther statue will greet guests as they first walk in.

The Sanctum Lounge, a new Doctor Strange-themed bar on the ship, is almost ready, with its own Window of the Worlds that fans will love and space for a Cloak of Levitation and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj.

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman toured the new Disney Destiny and saw new venues such as the Sanctum Lounge, a Doctor Strange-themed bar ( Disney Cruise Line )

In the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Cask & Cannon pub, a map of the high seas fills the ceiling complete with tall ships, and super fans will even spot Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

Villains are well catered for in De Vil’s, a stylish lounge that features ink spots on the ceiling and a black and white-spotted piano dedicated to Cruella De Vil.

It will be clear who’s side of the ship you are on, with green staircase walls depicting villains and blue for heroes.

One hero taking centre stage is Hercules in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre, where rehearsals are underway and props such as Roman Pillars fill the stage in a show that promises to thrill guests.

Disney Destiny will also feature a new Lion King immersive dining experience at the spacious aft of the ship that is set to feel like an African savannah.

open image in gallery A steel cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard marked the start of the construction of a new ship for Disney Cruise Line ( Disney Cruise Line )

Once its sea trials are complete, the ship will head to the US for its maiden voyage from Port Everglades, Florida, that departs on 20 November 2025.

There is no time to rest for staff at Meyer Werft as work has already begun on the next Disney cruise ship as part of plans to increase the fleet to 13 by 2031.

A steel cutting ceremony, which marks the start of the construction process, was held on Friday for the next so-far unnamed ship ahead of its launch in 2027. Start reserving your car park space now.

