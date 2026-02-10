Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney Cruise Line is bringing one of its largest and newest cruise ships to the UK for the first time.

Disney Wish, its red and black funnel emblazoned with Mickey ears, is preparing to brighten up Southampton during summer cruise sailings in 2027.

British guests can already sail with Mickey Mouse and friends aboard Disney Dream this summer but the cruise line will be bringing its larger Wish class ship to the UK for the first time next year.

Launched in 2022 and the first in Disney’s Wish class – sister ships include Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny – the cruise ship is fairly new compared with other vessels that tend to sail from the UK regularly.

open image in gallery The famous Disney Cruise Line funnel on Disney Wish is heading for Southampton in summer 2027 ( Marc Shoffman )

At 144,000 gross tonnes and with capacity for 4,000 passengers, Disney Wish will be one of the largest and most modern ships to sail from Southampton. Onboard activities will include immersive dining, shows and character meet-and-greets.

Itineraries will be a mix of three to seven-night northern Europe cruises from Southampton. Prices start from £2,802 based on a family of two adults and two children in one interior cabin.

Here is everything you need to know about Disney Wish.

Grand Hall

open image in gallery A bronze Cinderella statue welcomes guests into the Grand Hall aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

After passengers’ names are announced by the crew to a round of applause, guests are met with a bronze-sculpted Cinderella statue. A ballgown-shaped chandelier shines from the ceiling.

Make sure you visit the Grand Hall at either 10pm or midnight for a magical light show known as the “Special Kiss Goodnight”.

Disney decor

The walls and stairwells are adorned with nostalgic art evoking Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty and Moana.

Look out for hidden images and Easter eggs around the ships such as Cinderella’s carriage in the lighting and the hidden Mickeys in the carpet that guide you to the front of the ship.

Each of the 1,254 cabins feature a mural from films such as Cinderella, Frozen and the Little Mermaid.

open image in gallery Our Moana-inspired cabin aboard Disney Wish with a mural of the Te Fiti mountain ( Marc Shoffman )

Our cabin was Moana themed, giving our 11 and 13-year old daughters a perfect Disney role model and a decent soundtrack to sing to as we prepared for each day.

Family rooms have a sofa bed that can be turned into bunks at night and there are connecting staterooms for bigger groups that have a partition between verandahs that may be opened to create a bigger shared balcony.

Most cabins feature Disney Cruise Line’s split-bathroom, with a sink and shower or bathtub in one room and a sink and toilet in another, which is pretty handy when sharing – even if you just need to find somewhere for peace and quiet.

The cabin is also another great place to find hidden Mickeys. My best hint is to start on the lampshades.

Immersive dining

One of the unique aspects of a Disney cruise is its rotational dining.

There are three dining experiences included in the cruise fare and the same waiters follow you to each so they quickly get to know your dietary requirements and favourite drinks

open image in gallery Elsa entertains the crowds during an immersive Frozen-themed dinner aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

We were transported to Frozen’s Arendelle one evening to dine and sing alongside Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, an experience only available on Disney Wish.

We then spent an evening surrounded by Disney drawings in 1923, an upmarket California-inspired restaurant named after the year the Walt Disney Company was founded. It is full of inspiring sketches that highlight the decades of creativity.

My favourite dining experience, however, was an evening at Worlds of Marvel, where you are taken on an adventure with Ant-Man, Wasp and Spider-Man. Stick around until the end for a special superhero appearance.

open image in gallery Dine with superheroes during a Marvel-themed dinner aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

You can also eat meals in the Marceline Marketplace buffet. Breakfast bhere is a must if you want to fill your plate with Mickey waffles. Make sure you visit on the final sea day of a sailing as you can also get special Mickey-shaped churros.

Stage shows

open image in gallery A giant treasure chest dominates the stage ahead of the Little Mermaid show in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

The entertainment on board is like having a night in the West End.

We gathered in the 1,340-seater Walt Disney Theatre for exclusive live stage shows of the Little Mermaid and Aladdin, with special effects that make you feel like you are floating on magic carpet one night and then going under the sea the next.

There is also a sweet unique musical called “Disney Seas the Adventure” featuring Goofy as he fulfils his wish to steer a cruise ship and meets plenty of characters along the way.

Character meet-and-greets

open image in gallery The Shoffmans pose with Belle aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

A Disney cruise is a great way to meet your favourite characters without the long queues you will find in the parks.

In one morning our daughters met Minnie Mouse by the iconic funnels before seeing Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel and Cinderella during a Royal Gathering event that you can reserve in advance on the Disney Cruise Line app.

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman met his favourite Disney character Donald Duck aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

I even queued to meet my favourite pal Donald Duck.

Themed bars

open image in gallery The Bayou aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

Beyond themed shows, the exclusive bar areas include the Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge and The Bayou, which is inspired by the Princess and the Frog. Here, I enjoyed the sweetest beignets I have ever tasted.

Family fun

You will find seven pools dotted around decks 11, 12 and 14.

They are not as big as other cruise line pools but are spread out to create enough space. I would recommend heading for Chip ‘n’ Dale’s pool at the back of the ship on deck 14. It tends to be the most quiet as it is further away from other facilities such as the bar and buffet.

open image in gallery Guests can swim while watching Disney movies or have a go on the AquaMouse that takes them on a water ride through white tubes around the ship ( Marc Shoffman )

Younger guests can frolic in the Toy Story Splash Zone but our daughters loved the Slide-a-Sauras Rex waterslide and the AquaMouse water coaster, which transports you round the ship and over the sea in a tube while you follow a unique Mickey cartoon. Be prepared to get wet and make sure there is a helpful parent or child ready with a towel for you at the end.

There is plenty of dry fun on board though. We learned how to draw Donald Duck, sang along to karaoke in between visits to the Inside Out-themed Joyful Sweets shop and raced through an inflatable Incredibles assault course.

Kid’s clubs

open image in gallery Amelie and Isabelle Shoffman enjoying the Edge tween hangout aboard Disney Wish ( Marc Shoffman )

The Oceaneer Club on Disney Wish is one of the most immersive kid’s clubs I have seen on the water.

Aimed at ages three to 10, there is a themed area for Marvel, Star Wars, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. Unfortunately at age 42 I was too old to spend a day staring at the Captain America uniform and Avengers paraphernalia.

Our kids were also too old but could spend time among the video games in the Edge lounge hangout, aimed at those between 11 to 13. There is also a Vibe teen club space for the over-14s.

Adult-only adventures

Adults can also escape the kids in their own private areas including the Quiet Cove pool deck that has an infinity pool with perfect views onto the sea and the Cove Cafe where a barista made me a delicious flat white with a Spider-Man motif on top.

My wife Danielle and I also enjoyed a delicious brunch in the Palo Steakhouse that includes giant Mickey waffles and dishes including omelettes, cheese boards, pizza, pasta and steak with aerial views from the top of the ship for $55 (£40) per person. The portions are massive so make sure you skip breakfast.

open image in gallery A super-sized Mickey waffle available for brunch at the Palo Steakhouse ( Marc Shoffman )

It is also worth considering a pass for the onboard Senses Spa (around $159, or £115, per person for a week). This is another adult-only area and has comfortable heated beds and outdoor hot tubs that provide a peaceful escape.

Fireworks

open image in gallery Pirate night on Disney Wish ends with a firework show ( Marc Shoffman )

A visit to any Disney attraction is incomplete without fireworks.

Disney Wish doesn’t disappoint. Don’t forget to pack your eye patches for pirate night where there is chance to see Captain Jack Sparrow scale down the ship’s funnel before witnessing the only fireworks at sea,

It’s a magical experience that will be a wish come true for Disney fans in the UK next summer.

