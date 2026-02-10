The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Disney Wish is coming to the UK in 2027 – here is what to expect
Cruise editor Marc Shoffman reveals what passengers can expect when the ship makes its debut
Disney Cruise Line is bringing one of its largest and newest cruise ships to the UK for the first time.
Disney Wish, its red and black funnel emblazoned with Mickey ears, is preparing to brighten up Southampton during summer cruise sailings in 2027.
British guests can already sail with Mickey Mouse and friends aboard Disney Dream this summer but the cruise line will be bringing its larger Wish class ship to the UK for the first time next year.
Launched in 2022 and the first in Disney’s Wish class – sister ships include Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny – the cruise ship is fairly new compared with other vessels that tend to sail from the UK regularly.
At 144,000 gross tonnes and with capacity for 4,000 passengers, Disney Wish will be one of the largest and most modern ships to sail from Southampton. Onboard activities will include immersive dining, shows and character meet-and-greets.
Itineraries will be a mix of three to seven-night northern Europe cruises from Southampton. Prices start from £2,802 based on a family of two adults and two children in one interior cabin.
Here is everything you need to know about Disney Wish.
Grand Hall
After passengers’ names are announced by the crew to a round of applause, guests are met with a bronze-sculpted Cinderella statue. A ballgown-shaped chandelier shines from the ceiling.
Make sure you visit the Grand Hall at either 10pm or midnight for a magical light show known as the “Special Kiss Goodnight”.
Disney decor
The walls and stairwells are adorned with nostalgic art evoking Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty and Moana.
Look out for hidden images and Easter eggs around the ships such as Cinderella’s carriage in the lighting and the hidden Mickeys in the carpet that guide you to the front of the ship.
Each of the 1,254 cabins feature a mural from films such as Cinderella, Frozen and the Little Mermaid.
Our cabin was Moana themed, giving our 11 and 13-year old daughters a perfect Disney role model and a decent soundtrack to sing to as we prepared for each day.
Family rooms have a sofa bed that can be turned into bunks at night and there are connecting staterooms for bigger groups that have a partition between verandahs that may be opened to create a bigger shared balcony.
Most cabins feature Disney Cruise Line’s split-bathroom, with a sink and shower or bathtub in one room and a sink and toilet in another, which is pretty handy when sharing – even if you just need to find somewhere for peace and quiet.
The cabin is also another great place to find hidden Mickeys. My best hint is to start on the lampshades.
Immersive dining
One of the unique aspects of a Disney cruise is its rotational dining.
There are three dining experiences included in the cruise fare and the same waiters follow you to each so they quickly get to know your dietary requirements and favourite drinks
We were transported to Frozen’s Arendelle one evening to dine and sing alongside Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, an experience only available on Disney Wish.
We then spent an evening surrounded by Disney drawings in 1923, an upmarket California-inspired restaurant named after the year the Walt Disney Company was founded. It is full of inspiring sketches that highlight the decades of creativity.
My favourite dining experience, however, was an evening at Worlds of Marvel, where you are taken on an adventure with Ant-Man, Wasp and Spider-Man. Stick around until the end for a special superhero appearance.
You can also eat meals in the Marceline Marketplace buffet. Breakfast bhere is a must if you want to fill your plate with Mickey waffles. Make sure you visit on the final sea day of a sailing as you can also get special Mickey-shaped churros.
Stage shows
The entertainment on board is like having a night in the West End.
We gathered in the 1,340-seater Walt Disney Theatre for exclusive live stage shows of the Little Mermaid and Aladdin, with special effects that make you feel like you are floating on magic carpet one night and then going under the sea the next.
There is also a sweet unique musical called “Disney Seas the Adventure” featuring Goofy as he fulfils his wish to steer a cruise ship and meets plenty of characters along the way.
Character meet-and-greets
A Disney cruise is a great way to meet your favourite characters without the long queues you will find in the parks.
In one morning our daughters met Minnie Mouse by the iconic funnels before seeing Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel and Cinderella during a Royal Gathering event that you can reserve in advance on the Disney Cruise Line app.
I even queued to meet my favourite pal Donald Duck.
Themed bars
Beyond themed shows, the exclusive bar areas include the Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge and The Bayou, which is inspired by the Princess and the Frog. Here, I enjoyed the sweetest beignets I have ever tasted.
Family fun
You will find seven pools dotted around decks 11, 12 and 14.
They are not as big as other cruise line pools but are spread out to create enough space. I would recommend heading for Chip ‘n’ Dale’s pool at the back of the ship on deck 14. It tends to be the most quiet as it is further away from other facilities such as the bar and buffet.
Younger guests can frolic in the Toy Story Splash Zone but our daughters loved the Slide-a-Sauras Rex waterslide and the AquaMouse water coaster, which transports you round the ship and over the sea in a tube while you follow a unique Mickey cartoon. Be prepared to get wet and make sure there is a helpful parent or child ready with a towel for you at the end.
There is plenty of dry fun on board though. We learned how to draw Donald Duck, sang along to karaoke in between visits to the Inside Out-themed Joyful Sweets shop and raced through an inflatable Incredibles assault course.
Kid’s clubs
The Oceaneer Club on Disney Wish is one of the most immersive kid’s clubs I have seen on the water.
Aimed at ages three to 10, there is a themed area for Marvel, Star Wars, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. Unfortunately at age 42 I was too old to spend a day staring at the Captain America uniform and Avengers paraphernalia.
Our kids were also too old but could spend time among the video games in the Edge lounge hangout, aimed at those between 11 to 13. There is also a Vibe teen club space for the over-14s.
Adult-only adventures
Adults can also escape the kids in their own private areas including the Quiet Cove pool deck that has an infinity pool with perfect views onto the sea and the Cove Cafe where a barista made me a delicious flat white with a Spider-Man motif on top.
My wife Danielle and I also enjoyed a delicious brunch in the Palo Steakhouse that includes giant Mickey waffles and dishes including omelettes, cheese boards, pizza, pasta and steak with aerial views from the top of the ship for $55 (£40) per person. The portions are massive so make sure you skip breakfast.
It is also worth considering a pass for the onboard Senses Spa (around $159, or £115, per person for a week). This is another adult-only area and has comfortable heated beds and outdoor hot tubs that provide a peaceful escape.
Fireworks
A visit to any Disney attraction is incomplete without fireworks.
Disney Wish doesn’t disappoint. Don’t forget to pack your eye patches for pirate night where there is chance to see Captain Jack Sparrow scale down the ship’s funnel before witnessing the only fireworks at sea,
It’s a magical experience that will be a wish come true for Disney fans in the UK next summer.
