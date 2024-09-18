Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Goa in India is hoping to lure an increasing number of tourists by cruise ship thanks to a brand-new state-of-the-art cruise terminal being built at Mormugao Port.

In 2023–2024 alone, Goa witnessed a 40 per cent rise in cruise passenger arrivals, reports India’s CNBC TV18.

In a post on X, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of ports, shipping and waterways, announced building was underway for “state of the art International & Domestic Cruise Terminals across India” in order to meet their target of welcoming 1.5 million cruise tourists by 2030.

It is hoped the new terminal will increase the number of cruise travellers and boost tourism in the area. Amenities at the Mormugao Port terminal will include duty-free lounges, shops and food courts.

A number of cruise ships already call at Mormugao Port, including Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millenium, which offers an India, Sri Lanka and & Thailand itinerary. Excursions on this 14-night cruise include visiting historic forts and museums, enjoying a traditional Goan tea ceremony, and exploring Goa’s capital, Panaji.

Goa’s Mormugao Port is not the only place making a concerted effort to attract cruise passengers. Fowey Harbour, Cornwall, was last week named Destination of the Year at the Seatrade Cruise Awards 2024, where it was praised for its “community spirit and unique excursion offerings.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Ibiza this week announced plans to allow no more than two cruise ships to dock at the same time in a bid to tackle Spain’s overtourism crisis. The council has agreed to speak with the Balearic Port Authority so it can assess the annual schedule of cruise ship arrivals in Ibiza and ensure that the volume arriving at the same time is limited to a maximum of two.

Elsehwere, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced earlier this month that cruise-goers arriving at Mykonos and Santorini would have to pay a tourist tax €20 (£17) during peak months.