New luxury train and cruise holidays launched by Great Rail Journeys and Azamara
One itinerary combines a journey on Canada’s famous Rocky Mountaineer train with a cruise to Alaska
Tour operator Great Rail Journeys has launched a series of new itineraries that combine luxury train travel with cruising.
Launching in 2027 in partnership with Azamara Cruises, the routes blend land and ocean tours in destinations including the Amalfi Coast and the Canadian Rockies.
Azamara’s ships – Journey and Onward – cater for around 700 passengers. The cruise line is known for its long stays in ports and its “AzAmazing” events, offering access to local performances, cultural traditions and dining experiences. Great Rail Journeys, meanwhile, is renowned for its escorted routes for the over-55 demographic.
The 16-day “Lake Garda Tour & Venice, Sicily, Amalfi Cruise” will include an escorted rail tour of Italy’s Veneto region, plus a luxury cruise along the Adriatic. Prices start from £4,499 per person.
Alternatively, passengers can marvel at Canada’s landscapes aboard the famous Rocky Mountaineer train before setting sail through the Inside Passage to Alaska. Prices for the 18 or 20-day trip start from £8,499 per person.
Other itineraries on offer include trips to Croatia, France, Italy and Spain.
Dave Riley, chief executive at Great Rail Journeys, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new range of tour and ocean cruise holidays, which builds on our popular rail and river cruise offering.
“Our signature rail tours are complemented by the luxury of ocean cruising, allowing customers to enjoy the freedom of an expertly guided tour with the style, comfort and charm of an Azamara cruise – with every detail taken care of.”
