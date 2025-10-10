Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exclusive performances of Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a royal railway-themed immersive dining experience have been revealed among the new features aboard Royal Caribbean’s latest mega cruise ship Legend of the Seas.

Launching in July 2026, Legend of the Seas will be the third Icon class ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, joining Icon and Star, which launched this year.

Icon class favourites from sister ships Icon and Star will be back on Legend, including six giant waterslides, more than 20 bars and lounges, the Royal Promenade’s floor-to-ceiling ocean views and the open-air Central Park lined with more than 30,500 real plants and restaurants.

Read more: What I thought of the world’s biggest cruise ship

At 250,800 gross tonnes and with capacity for 5.610 guests, Legend is the same size as Icon and Star.

She will have more dining destinations though, at 28 instead of 27, including Japanese street food, traditional American bites and Italian delicacies.

There are also exclusive shows and dining experiences coming to Legend of the Seas.

Here are the new features that passengers can expect on Royal Caribbean’s next megaship.

Read more: Legend of the Seas ‘ahead of schedule’ for launch

Royal Railway

open image in gallery Legend of the Seas guests can take part in an immersive dining experience aboard the Royal Railway ( Royal Caribbean )

First introduced on Utopia of the Seas, the Royal Railway immersive dining experience will be arriving on Legend of the Seas.

The experience takes diners to new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, combining entertainment, food and technology.

Guests will follow the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition of flavours and history through China, India, Italy and more.

This is a specialty dining experience so will cost extra.

Hollywoodland Supper Club

The Hollywoodland Supper Club is already a popular feature on Royal Caribbean ships.

Legend will introduce a new specialty dining supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

open image in gallery Broadway show Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Legend of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

Guests can get a golden ticket to see Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory aboard Legend of the Seas.

The world of Willy Wonka will be brought to life in the ship’s Royal Theatre.

Redesigned family suite

open image in gallery The redesigned Family Townhouse suite aboard Legend of the Seas has more space for kids and parents ( Royal Caribbean )

Legend of the Seas will also offer a redesigned Ultimate Family Townhouse suite.

Kids can relax in their own room with two twin beds or lounge in the lofted bunk, where bunkbeds can be turned into private forts.

Parents also have their own space with a bigger bedroom and more storage.

European sailings

Legend will be the first Icon class ship to visit Europe and it is debuting with seven-night western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome, Italy.

Prices start from £1,018 per person.

Book now

The ship will head to the Caribbean for winter 2026.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean, said: “With Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love.

“Those looking to get the most out of their vacation can have it all with Legend’s combination of adventure-packed experiences and incredible destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.”

Read more: The best cruise deals to book now