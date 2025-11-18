Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSC Cruises has unveiled plans for two new billion pound mega cruise ships to join its World Class series.

The seventh and eighth cruise ships in the series will be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France from 2029 and are due to be delivered in 2030 and 2031.

MSC Cruises’ order for both vessels is valued at €3.5 billion (£3 billion).

The new ships, which won’t be named until they are complete, will join MSC World Europa and MSC World America as well as MSC World Asia, which had its float-out ceremony last week as it prepares for a November 2026 launch in the Mediterranean.

A traditional coin laying ceremony for MSC World Atlantic also took place last week, when commemorative coins are placed inside the ship as a sign of blessing during construction and to bring good fortune to the vessel.

MSC World Atlantic will enter service in 2027 and will be deployed in the Caribbean Sea from Port Canaveral, for winter 2027/2028.

open image in gallery MSC World Asia was tested on the water in France during its float-out ceremony ( MSC Cruises )

A fifth and sixth cruise ship for the World Class series are already in development, taking the total investment by MSC Cruises to €10.5 billion.

Each ship offers several districts, featuring bars, restaurants, waterparks and dry slides. The fleet is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division for MSC Group, said: “We mark a proud moment for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future — the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships.

“The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing with our innovative and successful collaboration with Chantiers de L’Atlantique — our long-term partner for more than 20 years.”

