First look at MSC Poesia cruise ship upgrade including new restaurants and Yacht Club
The ship will be refurbished ahead of the brand’s debut in Alaska during summer 2026
One of MSC Cruises’ oldest cruise ships is set for an upgrade which will see the brand’s upmarket Yacht Club area added to the vessel as well as new bars and restaurants.
The 3,223-capacity MSC Poesia launched in 2008 and has had light refurbishments previously. It will enter drydock in February at the Palumbo shipyard in Malta for a three-month renovation.
The revamp will be completed in time for its debut season in Alaska.
Here is what cruise passengers can expect on the revamped MSC Poesia from April 2026.
MSC Yacht Club
Currently, 15 MSC Cruises’ ships have a luxury Yacht Club area, including newer vessels such as MSC Virtuosa, World Europa and World America.
Guests have their own suite, dining area, bar and pool deck as well as butler service.
A Yacht Club area will be added to MSC Poesia, featuring 63 suites.
This includes a Royal Suite that accommodates up to six guests and features a private whirlpool, a 78-square-metre terrace plus a private outdoor shower.
All suites include bathrooms with marble finishings, embroidered towels, a Nespresso coffee machine and a complimentary minibar, plus 24-hour room service.
There will also be a private sundeck with a grill and bar, as well as two whirlpools,
New bars and restaurants
Popular bars and restaurants from other MSC Cruises ships are coming to MSC Poesia.
These include American-style steakhouse the Butcher’s Cut and a redesigned Kaito Sushi Bar.
The All-Stars Sports Bar, first introduced on MSC World America, is also being built on Poesia.
Wellness
The onboard MSC Area Spa will also be revamped, featuring an ocean-view sauna and new salt and steam rooms.
The MSC gym will also have ocean-facing workout areas at the aft of the ship, in addition to a yoga room, jogging track and basketball and tennis courts.
MSC Poesia’s Alaska season starts in May 2026, with cruise fares from £744 per person for an inside cabin and from £2,624 for Yacht Club suites. Passengers can book now.
