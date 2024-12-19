Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A foghorn reverberates across the Atlantic Ocean from Orlando’s Port Canaveral. Rather than the ordinary ear-piercing blast, the slightly more melodic When You Wish Upon a Star echoes through the sea air.

The familiar tune marked the sail away of Disney Treasure, the latest cruise ship in Disney’s growing fleet.

I was one of the first people to stay on its inaugural sailing from Florida, ahead of its maiden voyage on 21 December.

Disney Treasure is the sister ship to Wish and the sixth vessel in the fleet, with a capacity of 4,000 passengers.

Despite the number of people, I felt immediately noticed when my name was announced as I stepped aboard. Crew – or cast members, as Disney calls them – clap as you walk into the Grand Hall.

I spent most of my three nights aboard Disney Treasure nodding nostalgically as I remembered long-forgotten characters and theme park experiences from my youth.

A bronze statue of Aladdin and Jasmine meets my eye in the Grand Hall, taking me back to one of the first Disney films I watched as a nine-year-old when it was released in 1992.

But even now, as a 41-year-old, I felt transported to Agrabah among the massive Moroccan-style rug on the floor and the high ceilings of the Grand Hall that is lit with an Arabian-inspired brass chandelier.

Read more: The best mini cruises from the UK

open image in gallery An Arabian chandelier overlooks Disney Treasure’s Grand Hall entrance ( Marc Shoffman )

The theme of Disney Treasure is adventure, making Aladdin and Jasmine the perfect Disney dignitaries for a welcoming statue) or, as Sharon Siskie, senior vice president at Disney Cruise Line, describes it: “Creating memories that become your treasure.”

Plenty of memories flood back as I climb the stairways and pass artwork from films such as The Jungle Book and Aladdin – the original cartoons rather than the more recent live animations.

open image in gallery Artwork from the original Jungle Book film is one of many stairway images you will find ( Marc Shoffman )

Adventure-themed cabins

The cabins aboard Disney Treasure are designed with adventure in mind. Mine was Pocahontas-themed, with a headboard image of the nostalgic heroine in her canoe being watched by her friend Meeko the raccoon.

Other themes include Aladdin, Finding Nemo, Encanto and Up.

open image in gallery Cabins are adventure-themed with characters including Pocahontas and Aladdin ( Marc Shoffman )

Beyond the spacious design and very generous wardrobe space, it is the little touches that Disney does so well. Light switches have been labelled so you – finally – don’t have to guess which one you are turning on and off. There is also a night light for the loo so you don’t have to wake up the whole room during late-night visits.

Read more: The best Disney cruise ships and holiday packages

Around the ship

All members of the family are catered for onboard.

Kids will love spotting the Mickey ears hidden in the carpets and lights and familiar Disney songs play in the hallways to keep you smiling throughout the day.

There are little touches such as mouse ear-shaped sensors to open the doors and the pools are named after Mickey and friends in front of a big screen – Funnel Vision – that regularly shows Disney films.

open image in gallery The Disney Treasure pool deck ( Marc Shoffman )

The Aqua Mouse water ride from Wish has also been brought onboard. The ‘water coaster’ has the feel of Mickey’s Runaway Railroad at Hollywood Studios. It starts calmly on a track before the water rocks and splashes you as a Mickey Mouse cartoon plays in tunnels while you glide through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.

For adults, there is plenty to explore in new bars and dedicated drinks that have been launched exclusively on Disney Treasure.

I particularly enjoyed a fruity and sweet gin cocktail called Strawberry Jam in the Scat Cat lounge as a pianist played a mix of jazz and pop tunes. This is a bar dedicated to yet another hidden Disney treasure, the Aristocats and the piano has decorative paw marks, bringing back happy memories of the entertaining 1970 animation.

open image in gallery The Aristocat-themed Scat Cat Lounge ( Marc Shoffman )

Disney park fans will love some of the other bars onboard.

For research purposes, I tried the Skipper Sipper rum cocktail in the Skipper Society, a bar dedicated to Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise ride, where the cheesy jokes that you enjoy on the attraction are printed behind the bar.

Many passengers also flock to the Haunted Mansion bar, a venue based on the Haunted Mansion ride. A spooky soundtrack and cackles filled the air as I tried another themed cocktail – the Happily Never After – watched by pictures on the walls where if you stare for long enough, the eyes may move.

Read more: The best northern lights cruises

Food, glorious food

open image in gallery The Worlds of Marvel dining experience ( Marc Shoffman )

Mickey waffles are a must-have for breakfast and you can order cookies and milk to your room for a midnight feast as part of your cruise fare.

Dinner is an experience in itself, with two new immersive dining experiences.

My first was in the Worlds of Marvel for a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed meal. As a bit of a superhero geek, it felt like fulfilling a lifelong dream to eat off an Avengers plate while watching Groot go on an adventure and answering Marvel trivia – correctly in most cases.

The popular Coco film has also been brought to life onboard. The ship has recreated the film’s Mariachi Plaza for a Mexican themed musical fiesta in Plaza de Coco that follows the theme of embracing grief and remembering departed family members during the Day of the Dead.

open image in gallery The Coco film is brought to life on Disney Treasure ( Marc Shoffman )

It was still a happy atmosphere and there weren’t many dry eyes in the house – not just due to the Michelada lager and hot sauce cocktail I drank – as Miguel serenaded us with his guitar and sang the film’s main song, Remember Me.

The third restaurant I tried was 1923, a more classical dining venue based on the year that Disney was founded. It is decorated with images of various characters such as Mowgli and Winnie the Pooh – again highlighting those treasures that once dominated Disney.

Enchanted entertainment

There is plenty of Disney magic in the entertainment.

I lined up patiently to meet my favourite character Donald Duck. But in typical Donald-style, he didn’t turn up and Goofy stepped in.

He was equally disappointed as my Disney-themed T-shirt only showed Mickey, Donald and Pluto.

I caught up with my feathered friend at another character meet-and-greet in the Grand Hall where passengers could also mingle with Moana and other Disney heroines, such as Rapunzel and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman meets his hero Donald Duck ( Marc Shoffman )

Character meet-ups for pictures outside the ship’s famous funnels are scheduled on the Disney Cruise Line app – where you can follow the full itinerary – but it is also worth hanging around in the Grand Hall after dinner where you may be surprised by one or two.

We were also treated to the debut of Disney The Tale of Moana. The West End-style show retells the story of the popular film but it is enhanced with beautiful stagecraft that bring popular songs such as How Far I’ll Go and Shiny to life.

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman (left) and Mickey Mouse ( Marc Shoffman )

The props and effects are of a West End standard, particularly the way the fire demon Teka and island goddess Te Fiti were portrayed as giants on the stage. At one point we even felt like we were underwater as lighting effects filled the Walt Disney Theatre with bubbles.

Captain Jack Sparrow even makes an appearance during pirate night, abseiling down the ship’s funnel before we enjoyed a traditional fireworks show that rivalled the park experience.

The ship brilliantly mixes the old and the new of Disney. Whether it is remembering classic characters or the modern day heroes and heroines – or just finding Donald Duck – passengers of all ages will find plenty of hidden treasure onboard.

How to do it

Cabins are available on Disney Treasure for week-long sailings from Port Canaveral from 11 January; from £3,810pp.

Read more: The best cruise ships that you must travel on in your lifetime