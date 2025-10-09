P&O Cruises’ adult-only ships welcome kids for new family sailings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Cruises is set to allow kids onto its adult-only cruise ships for select sailings from December 2026.

Children will be welcomed onto Arcadia and Aurora for a series of multi-generational cruises during peak holiday periods.

The cruise ships will be adult-only for most of the year but there will be eight sailings on Arcadia and 12 on Aurora available to families between December 2026 and September 2027.

These include a 14-night cruise aboard Aurora, departing on 15 December 2026, where you can spend the festive season with the family on a Christmas Scandinavia sailing. Prices start from £1,299 per person.

Alternatively, Arcadia has a five-night Belgium and Netherlands cruise that departs on 27 August 2027, with prices from £599 per person.

Arcadia and Aurora are two of the oldest ships in the P&O Cruises’ fleet, with capacity for 2,094 and 1,874 guests respectively.

While the ships’ onboard spaces are adult-focused, there will still be plenty for children to enjoy.

Arcadia features Marco Pierre White’s Ocean Grill, its own cinema, a three-tiered theatre and a swimming pool with retractable roof.

Top facilities on Aurora include three pools, as well as seven restaurants and 11 bars and cafes to choose from.

Menus for children will be available together with baby changing and bottle warming facilities, and both ships will offer entertainment and activities for all ages during the multi-generational sailings.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said the itineraries will provide 23 per cent more cruises for families in the school summer holidays in 2027.

He said: “Multi-generational travel is a rising trend.

“Following guest feedback, we are inviting all ages to join Arcadia and Aurora on selected holidays so the whole family can come together to experience these elegant ships.

“There will be a variety of activities suitable for all ages during these selected holidays - something for the whole family to enjoy.”

