Royal Caribbean has ordered a new range of cruise ships that will create a Discovery class fleet for the brand

The cruise line is already busy creating the largest cruise ships in the world in its Icon class, with Legend of the Seas set to join Icon and Star this summer, but guests can also look forward to a new range of vessels.

Royal Caribbean has now also sealed an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA) shipyard in Saint Nazaire for two new ships and options for another four, which are being described as Discovery class ships that will “redefine how Royal’s guests experience the world”.

There are no details on size or capacity yet, but the first ship is set to debut in 2029, with the other in 2032.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean, said: “The Discovery class introduces a bold new concept that puts our guests at the centre of it all.

“It will deliver extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences — from cutting edge design to immersive moments — every detail crafted to surprise and delight guests in ways they’ve never imagined, all while visiting truly breathtaking destinations around the world.”

Over the past four decades CdA has built 21 ships for Royal Caribbean Group, and the yard is currently building two more ships with the seventh Oasis class ship and Celebrity Xcite.

Laurent Castaing, chief executive of CdA, said: “Together, we are shaping a new generation of ocean vacations that will lead the industry toward a more innovative future.”

Royal Caribbean also has a fourth Icon class ship in development at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to launch in 2027 and the first cut of steel for a fifth was made last week.

There are options in place to build a sixth and seventh.

