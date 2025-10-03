New Tui River Cruises ship set to sail the Duoro in Portugal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers will be able to cruise on the River Duoro aboard a new Tui ship that is set to launch in 2027.

The river cruise ship Tui Luzia, meaning light in Portuguese, will be purpose-built to sail on the Duoro from March 2027 as part of summer itineraries for the brand.

The cruise ship will accommodate 111 passengers across 56 cabins with access to four decks, including a top deck with a shallow pool and sun loungers and Cinder, a bar and dining area open every day for drinks and self-serve lunches.

Other venues on the ship include Novo, the main lounge bar; Retreat, a hybrid area offering a juice bar and space for wellness classes such as yoga in the day; and an intimate lounge bar for a quiet drink at night.

The main restaurant, Sorriso, will serve breakfast through to dinner. There will also be Vinha, a Portuguese inspired alfresco dining space where guests can enjoy a la carte dinner in the evening. By day, it will be a place for relaxation and unwinding.

The ship will operate seven-night sailings on the famous Portuguese river, with round trips starting in Porto and visiting destinations such as Entre-os-Rios, Peso de Regua, Vega de Terron (and Barca d’Alva. There will be flight options with Tui partner airlines to Porto to join Douro cruises.

open image in gallery Cinder on the top deck of Tui Luzia will offer a bar and dining area with riverside views ( Tui River Cruises )

Tui River Cruises has also announced two new ports of call in the summer 2027 season.

Tui’s Aria’s Dutch Delta Discovery route will visit the city of Zaandam, Netherlands.

Tui Maya will stop in Aljmas, Croatia, a picturesque village known for its unique modern swan-shaped church, on its East Danube Delights itinerary.

The summer itineraries go on sale from 16 October 2025, offering 35 sailings across the entire European fleet from March 2027 until October 2027.

Prices start from £899 per person.

Tui River Cruises is also currently offering up to £300 off sailings that are booked by 6 October.

Katy Berzins, head of river cruises at Tui River Cruises, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Tui Luzia, our first new-build ship, which will sail the stunning River Douro in Portugal – a brand-new destination for Tui River Cruises.

“This marks a major milestone as we launch our biggest summer programme to date, with more itineraries, more durations, and exciting new ports of call across Europe. From the charming villages of Croatia and the Netherlands, we’re giving guests the opportunity to explore Europe’s rivers in a way that’s more flexible, immersive and exciting than ever before.”

