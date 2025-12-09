Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new luxury ship that will let passengers live permanently on board has been announced this week.

It is being launched by residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences under the working name Project Lumina, with fares starting from $539,999 (£405,300) for an ocean view cabin.

Villa Vie Residences currently lets passengers own, rent, or lease a cabin for life aboard its Odyssey cruise ship from $189,999 (£145,500) for passengers aged 75-79. The fares get cheaper the older you are.

Similar to Odyssey, the new sister ship will offer fully-owned private residences and top amenities and services.

Prices will increase to $899,999 (£675,500) for balcony suites, according to a a Facebook post from Villa Vie Residences.

Details of the new ship, including its name, design highlights and inaugural deployment will be shared at a later date.

Villa Vie Residences said in a statement: “With the introduction of Lumina, future residents will enjoy a wide spectrum of ownership options – from attainable world-travel homes aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey to ultra-luxury villa experiences aboard the upcoming Lumina flagship.”

The new brand will be led by president Chris Cox, who previously helped sell cabins on six-star residential ship Crescent Seas.

He has been tasked with acquiring, designing and launching a luxury vessel for the project.

Villa Vie Odyssey Odyssey is currently on a “continual world cruise” that visits more than 425 ports (and 140 countries) every three-and-a-half years.

The ship, which caters for up to 970 passengers, suffered a belated start in October 2024 when its departure was delayed for four months due to last-minute repairs.

The vessel is currently sailing around the South Pacific en route to Fiji.

The Independent recently spoke with Villa Vie Odyssey passenger Sharon Lane, who revealed what it is like to live permanently on a cruise ship.

