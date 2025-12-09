Revealed: How much it costs to live permanently on a luxury cruise ship
A new Villa Vie Residences luxury ship will let passengers live at sea for the rest of their lives
A new luxury ship that will let passengers live permanently on board has been announced this week.
It is being launched by residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences under the working name Project Lumina, with fares starting from $539,999 (£405,300) for an ocean view cabin.
Villa Vie Residences currently lets passengers own, rent, or lease a cabin for life aboard its Odyssey cruise ship from $189,999 (£145,500) for passengers aged 75-79. The fares get cheaper the older you are.
Similar to Odyssey, the new sister ship will offer fully-owned private residences and top amenities and services.
Prices will increase to $899,999 (£675,500) for balcony suites, according to a a Facebook post from Villa Vie Residences.
Details of the new ship, including its name, design highlights and inaugural deployment will be shared at a later date.
Villa Vie Residences said in a statement: “With the introduction of Lumina, future residents will enjoy a wide spectrum of ownership options – from attainable world-travel homes aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey to ultra-luxury villa experiences aboard the upcoming Lumina flagship.”
The new brand will be led by president Chris Cox, who previously helped sell cabins on six-star residential ship Crescent Seas.
He has been tasked with acquiring, designing and launching a luxury vessel for the project.
Villa Vie Odyssey Odyssey is currently on a “continual world cruise” that visits more than 425 ports (and 140 countries) every three-and-a-half years.
The ship, which caters for up to 970 passengers, suffered a belated start in October 2024 when its departure was delayed for four months due to last-minute repairs.
The vessel is currently sailing around the South Pacific en route to Fiji.
The Independent recently spoke with Villa Vie Odyssey passenger Sharon Lane, who revealed what it is like to live permanently on a cruise ship.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments