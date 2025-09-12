Passengers can paint at sea and steer the ship on new Windstar cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you have ever fancied yourself as an artist or even a cruise ship captain, Windstar’s latest special interest sailings may be ideal for you.

The small ship cruise brand has unveiled a new season of themed cruises.

These include Masterpieces at Sea voyages, where artists from Miami art residency Fountainhead will be on board to help guests create a mural or installation during the sailing, transforming the vessel into a floating gallery.

There will also be art-focused excursions.

Itineraries include a Brushes and Tapas sailing on Star Legend around Spain, where guests can see Gaudi’s architecture in Barcelona and Picasso’s legacy in Málaga, led by the artists on board. The cruise on 14 November departs from Malaga, with prices starting at £2,045 per person.

Sailors can also take the helm of a Windstar ship during the cruise line’s Knot Your Average Crossing voyage.

Departing from Lisbon aboard Wind Surf on 18 November and sailing to St Maarten, passengers will be invited to the bridge where they can steer the ship and learn age-old seamanship skills from the crew.

Bridge and deck officers will lead workshops in knot tying, chart reading and star mapping during the cruise, and historian and journalist Joseph Novitski will deliver a series of lectures on piracy naval order and the origins of the U.S. Navy. Prices start from £2,184 per person.

Windstar has also released a series of wellness-themed cruises led by yoga teacher and life coach Debbie Dixon.

Routes include a Canary Islands itinerary departing from Tenerife aboard Wind Star on 28 February 2026, with prices starting at £2,699 per person.

Janet Bava, chief commercial officer of Windstar Cruises, said: “What I love about these new themed voyages is how they turn the whole ship into part of the adventure.

“One cruise you’re learning to tie the perfect bowline or painting alongside a world-class artist, the next you’re dancing under the stars at a pirate party or deck BBQ. It’s the kind of small-ship magic only Windstar can provide.”

