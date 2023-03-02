Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The world’s first three-year world cruise is now open for bookings

The ambitious voyage, operated by Life at Sea Cruises, will cover more than 130,000 miles and visit 375 ports across 135 countries and seven continents.

Embracing the recent shift towards remote-working, the cruise enables guests to live, work and explore from a single base.

The MV Gemini vessel, which has 400 cabins and room for 1,074 passengers, will set sail from Istanbul on 1 November, with pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami.

Guests can visit 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World on what it calls “the first reasonably priced, all-inclusive world cruise, starting from only $29,999 (£24,926) per year”.

Working out as less than £70 per day, this unique opportunity to travel the world could cost less than renting on dry land.

The fee includes access to all dining venues and alcohol with dinner, a state-of-the-art wellness centre, sundeck and swimming pool, high-speed internet, entertainment, “enrichment seminars” and housekeeping.

The ship will also include a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits.

Digital nomads can take advantage of the onboard business centre, which includes meeting rooms, 14 offices, a lounge and business library.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers” says Mikael Petterson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises.

And if you’re feeling homesick, friends and family are permitted to make free visits.

Life at Sea Cruises director of sales and marketing Irina Strembitsky said: “Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home.

“It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

It’s not the only cruise company catering to guests looking to swap dry land for sea for the longer term.

Storylines Narrative ship is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel full-time.

Due to set sail in 2024, the ship is selling units to cruisers who want to relocate to the open seas.

Narrative is planned to circumnavigate the globe every 1,000 days, stopping at each port for several nights. Residents will be able to leave the main ship via a nifty “Marina” on the aft side, where they can board smaller boats or jet skis to explore.

Units on the ship start at £300,000 for a 12- or 24-year lease, with the most luxurious costing up to £6m to buy outright.