Dad jumps overboard to save daughter after she fell off Disney Dream cruise ship
The Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following a four-night cruise in the Bahamas when the girl went overboard.
A devoted dad jumped off a Disney Cruise Line ship when his daughter fell overboard Sunday — successfully grabbing onto her and treading water before the two were eventually pulled to safety.
The Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following a four-night cruise in the Bahamas when the emergency code “Mr. M.O.B.,” or man overboard, rang out over the ship’s intercom, USA Today reported.
"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water," a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said. "We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."
Social media users quickly shared their accounts of the miraculous save, including passenger Kevin Futura, who wrote on Facebook, “A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her ... Thankfully the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!”
The child reportedly fell overboard while on Deck 4, which features a walking track. It was not immediately clear what caused her to fall, as there is a plexiglass safety barrier on the ship, according to the report.
This is a breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments