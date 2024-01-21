The first-ever long weekend holiday to Albania ended badly. We 20 or so pioneers had paid (I recall) £295 for a package that included flights from Heathrow via Zagreb to Titograd – now Podgorica, in independent Montenegro. A coach took us up a very long and winding road to the Albanian border. We walked across the frontier into a dingy border processing office. None of the men was selected for an obligatory shave or haircut: we had been warned that was a possibility for hirsute males.

Our baggage was enthusiastically rummaged, with printed matter closely inspected. As we discovered, though, the checks were not rigorous enough. After four days of wonders – the natural beauty of the mountains that dominate the nation, the implausibly preserved medieval towns with silent streets – the guides revealed a holiday scandal.

A family of four on the trip had been clear outliers from the start. The rest of us were adult adventurers, some of whom were ticking off a visit to Europe’s hermit republic. They had kept themselves to themselves – or so we thought.