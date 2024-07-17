Support truly

It’s the annual great debate between friends and family – where to go on holiday – and in our experience, destinations on the Baltic Sea aren’t usually thrown in the ring.

However, as wildfires and overtourism protests rage come peak season in Greece and Spain, many British holidaymakers are looking for quieter and more moderate climates to spend their summers.

Featuring just as appealing customs and cuisines as holiday big hitters in southern Europe – where most Brits travel to seek the sun – the quieter sea north east of the UK has unsung destinations that are well worth a visit.

There are historic cities steeped in folklore and vibrant cafe culture, often with more favourable pricing, and thousands of islands that meet the criteria for sun, swimming and seafood.

The windmill-studded and retro-feeling summer playgrounds for both locals and aristocrats don’t sweat with the same heat and crowds.

Here are the lesser-trodden lands with longer daylight hours in Estonia, Lithuania, Denmark and more to swap the Mediterranean Sea for the Baltic Sea on your next summer holiday.

Åland Islands

Of 6,757 islands just 60 are inhabited ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This autonomous archipelago between Finland and Sweden is a string of isolated villages, sandy beaches and miles of cycle paths. The Åland Islands, with their own parliament and flag, are dotted with colourful wood cabins, quiet cafes and green landscapes. Visit charming capital Mariehamn, one of only 60 inhabited isles, to head out on bike tours, visit 13th-century Kastelholm Castle and island hop to flea market stalls and disc golf courses.

Where to stay

HavsVidden Resort tucked within red granite cliffs in northern Åland is a summer hotspot with a seasonal restaurant, jetty for docking, and airy self-catering villas boasting views across the Gulf of Bothnia.

Binz, Germany

Binz is blessed with fine white sands on the Baltic Sea ( Getty Images )

If belle époque promenades, six miles of pristine sand and traditional seaside fun are what you seek this summer then Binz – a beach resort on Germany’s Rugen island – may be for you. Nostalgic Art Nouveau architecture backdrops striped strandkorb cabanas, best complimented with a frosty stein, and a Raging Roland steam train huffs and puffs between the resorts.

Where to stay

Right on the promenade, Strandhotel Binz welcomes beach dwellers to melt into massages in the rooftop spa, tuck into fresh seafood on the Fischmarkt restaurant terrace, and spend the day on a beach just steps from breakfast.

Bornholm, Denmark

Sustainability is king on Denmark’s ‘green island’ ( Getty Images )

Bornholm, 115 miles east of Denmark’s mainland, has a slow pace of life, a sustainable strategy, and a culture of crafts and creativity. Dueodde’s fine swathe is a favourite for family holidays with Danes, the fortress of Hammershus offers a history lesson at northern Europe’s largest medieval castle, and seafood abounds with herring smokeries and the Gudjhem fishing port to visit for the catch of the day.

Where to stay

Coastal chic Allinge Badehotel is a stone’s throw from Næs Strand beach with calm gardens, spacious rooms and ocean views. Organic buffet breakfasts are complimentary with stays, and spreads include local marmalade and baked figs from the fig tree in the yard.

Gdasnk, Poland

History flows through Poland’s port city ( Getty Images )

Poland’s Gdasnk moves with a softer buzz than those towns vying for ‘city of love’ status in southern Europe. Handsome and historic with impressive architecture like the Solidarity Museum, the Baltic Sea gem is also a classic for craft beer, plates of Polish pierogi dumplings and flourishing nightlife. Head to the port city’s coast to discover waffles and Europe’s longest wooden pier at seaside Sopot.

Where to stay

Hilton Gdansk sits amid the red roofs of Gdansk’s Old Town with a rooftop bar, spa facilities, a pool, and modern rooms overlooking the Motlawa River that tick all the boxes for a comfortable city break.

Hanko, Finland

Hanko is one of Finland’s sunniest shores ( Getty Images )

To the southwest of Helsinki, Hanko has 130km of pristine coastline for bathing on beaches such as Hangö Plagen and Tulluddsstranden, trails to hike on the Tulliniemi Nature Path, and centuries-old shipwrecks to dive. Ornate 19th-century villas, spas and artisan villages are onshore staples on the traditional island in Finland’s sunny south where Bengtskär stands as the tallest lighthouse in the Nordic region.

Where to stay

Silversand Camping offers 16 cabins, three glamping tents and hundreds of electric camping pitches year-round, with beach saunas, barbeques and terraces for guests to watch the sun go down just metres from the sea.

Klaipeda, Lithuania

For jazz and sailing festivals, head to Klaipeda ( Getty Images )

Lithuania’s third largest city is a maritime magnet with a timbered old town, an abundance of sculptures and a buzzing annual Jazz Festival. Since 1934, Klaipeda has also hosted a Sea Festival celebration to honour marine traditions with musical performances, trade fairs and Baltic tall ships. The best-of-both-worlds city also features a golden coastline to turn your city break into a beach-based holiday in summer.

Where to stay

You’ll find comfortable rooms, a steamy spa and rooftop cocktail bars at Victoria Hotel Klaipėda on the Dane River. Popular with the Prussian elite in the 18th century, high-end echoes ooze from the Baltasis Žirgas restaurant to the sparkling chandeliers.

Saaremaa, Estonia

There’s tradition, thatched cottages and tranquillity on Saaremaa ( Getty Images )

For total tranquillity, folk traditions and thatched cottages, Saaremaa is the largest island on the Estonian archipelago. A former home of pirates and Vikings, Saaremaa has a rich history that extends from Bronze Age mythology to Kuressaare, one of Estonia’s best-preserved medieval castles, and the Angla windmill park. Take the ferry from the mainland to learn, get stuck into nature, or stretch out in solitude on Järve beach.

Where to stay

Pilguse Residency on Saaremaa’s west coast is 90 hectares dating back to 1558. Eco-conscious hotel rooms, rustic cottages and luxury mirror cabins are dotted between the land and lakes, making Pilguse a haven for guests seeking hiking and cycling.

Sandon, Sweden

For an idyllic slice of Sweden, visit Sandon ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The smart settlement of Sandhamm on Sweden’s tiny Sandon island is home to a yacht-docked marina, clapboard houses, elegant seafood dining and sandy beaches. Back-in-time bakeries, ancient fruit trees and a glitzy boat club welcome an influx of tourists during the summer months to the breezy climate on the Baltic Sea.

Where to stay

Missionshuset Bed & Breakfast is a quaint, quiet option in the heart of Sandhamn’s village with five double rooms and daily breakfasts, just five minutes from the port.

