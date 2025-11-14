Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joyful Christmas markets – illuminated by twinkling lights, filled with the scent of mulled wine – herald the start of the festive season.

Most European cities offer a version of the wintery fairs, but it takes more than a few fairy lights and overpriced trinkets to make one truly special.

The right combination of authentic food stalls, handcrafted gifts and Santa-spotting can get even the grumpiest Grinches in a cheery mood.

From the “Capital of Christmas” in France to the traditional markets dotted throughout Germany, Austria and Belgium, these are the places to visit whether you’re looking for great gifts, glasses of spice-filled gluhwein or simply to get into the festive spirit ahead of the big day.

Christmas markets to visit 2025

1. Budapest, Hungary

open image in gallery Budapest’s markets take place from mid-November ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

They like to kick off the Christmas season early in Budapest, where food and gift stalls pop up in Vorosmarty Square from mid-November. The square in front of St Stephen’s Basilica also joins in the fun, with ice-skating and more luscious Hungarian food and trinket stalls.

The markets here focus on preserving authentic folk art, traditions and offer high-quality handcrafts rather than commercialised Christmas gifts. Just follow the scent of cinnamon-heavy chimney cake.

Opening dates

Open 14 November 2025 to 1 January 2026. Find out more on the Budapest Christmas website.

Where to stay

D8 Hotel is a simple but trendy three-star. It is very close to both Vorosmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica, and is less than 1km from Buda Castle and the Opera House.

2. Zagreb, Croatia

open image in gallery Zagreb’s main Christmas attraction is its Ice Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Zagreb goes into a six-week festive frenzy as at least a dozen Christmas markets take over Croatia’s capital. They’re everywhere – in parks, along hilltop paths, in tunnels, in squares and on pedestrianised streets.

Not surprisingly for Croatia, you’ll find many more food stalls than gifts, so let your nose be your guide. Afterwards, join the ice skaters gliding around the rink that twists and turns in Ledeni Park. Check out the live nativity scene staged in Kaptol outside the Zagreb Cathedral, while live concerts crop up on stages from some of Zagreb’s most beautiful balconies.

Opening dates

Open 29 November 2025 to 7 January 2026. Find out more via the Visit Croatia website.

Where to stay

Hotel 9 is a contemporary boutique hotel with free breakfast and a rooftop terrace, just a mile from the city centre.

3. Lille, France

open image in gallery Lille’s main market is held in Grand Place ( Getty Images )

A quick nip across the Channel on the Eurostar or LeShuttle and you’re in the heart of French Flanders. Rustic wooden chalets fill Lille’s Place Rihour, selling toys and gifts along with tempting vats of cheesy tartiflette and sweet waffles dripping with chocolate.

Around the corner in the stately Grand-Place, go for a ride on the giant Ferris wheel before checking out Santa’s chalet. Every Thursday at 6pm, the Christmas village comes to life with musical performances from tricycle-riding piano players and illuminated stilt walkers.

Opening dates

Open 19 November to 30 December 2025. Visit the Lille Tourism website for more information.

Where to stay

Mama Shelter Lille couples fun and funky design with chic interiors and a stylish bar and restaurant area. Situated just 600 metres from Grand Place, it’s a good base for exploring Lille.

4. Berlin, Germany

open image in gallery Berlin boasts more than 70 markets ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There are more than 70 Christmas markets spread across Berlin and its suburbs, giving you a mind-boggling amount of choice. The biggest is in the old town of Spandau, a historic suburb in the west of Berlin.

For something more central, check out the stalls in Gendarmenmarkt for the classic German Christmas market experience. Hop through the centuries at Alexanderplatz, where there’s a medieval market as well as an antique-style carousel and roller-skating rink.

Opening dates

Most markets in Berlin will be open by 23 November, with many closing on 30 December. The market at Potsdamer Platz and Gendarmenmarkt is closing on New Year’s Eve, while the City Hall market ends on 30 December. Find out more on the Berlin Christmas Markets website.

Where to stay

The four-star NH Collection Berlin has modern rooms a stone’s throw from Gendarmenmarkt. It is located on Berlin’s famous Friedrichstrasse, just a short walk from the Brandenburg Gate and the TV Tower.

5. Vienna, Austria

open image in gallery Many winter concerts also take place in Vienna during Advent ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Elegant Vienna gets a glittering makeover as over a dozen markets pop up around the city. If you want a full-on traditional Christmas, stroll around the market in front of the Schönnbrunn Palace and the Christmas Village taking over Maria-Theresien-Platz.

Join the ice skaters on the rink at Vienna Ice World after you’ve sampled all the Austrian culinary treats and bought traditional gifts from the Old Viennese Christmas Market on Freyung.

Opening dates

Some have already started, while others will open mid-November. All locations will stay open until at least 23 December, with the Wintermarkt and Schönbrunn running until 6 January. Find out more on the Vienna Christmas Markets website.

Where to stay

Elegant, spacious rooms are on offer at four-star Parkhotel Schönbrunn, near Schönnbrunn Palace and the city’s zoo. This is the ideal place for out-of-town relaxation, with a metro station just 50 metres away to take you to the centre in 15 minutes.

6. Bruges, Belgium

open image in gallery The Christmas celebrations in Bruges are known as ‘Winter Glow’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Picturesque Bruges has bucketloads of Christmas charm, complete with gingerbread-house medieval buildings strung with fairy lights. Known as the “Winter Glow”, its celebrations go beyond the Markt – where you’ll find craft and food stalls, with more pop-up bars and stalls around the corner in Simon Stevinplein – and extend to a light experience trail and ice skating on the rink in front of the belfry.

Best of all, this quaint city can be reached by train from the UK in just 3 hours and 10 minutes by catching the Eurostar to Brussels and an onward service to Bruges.

Opening dates

Open 21 November 2025 to 4 January 2026. Find out more on the Visit Bruges website.

Where to stay

Three-star Martin’s Brugge is right in the city’s historic centre, just behind the famous 13th-century Belfry and 50 metres from the Central Market Square. Rooms are slick, contemporary and suitably spacious.

7. Copenhagen, Denmark

open image in gallery Christmas is a particularly good time to sample Denmark’s famous ‘hygge’ ( Getty Images )

The wonderfully over-the-top Tivoli Gardens gets even more delightfully kitsch when the Christmas market takes over. As well as checking out the food and gift stalls, you can have a whirl on the ice skating rink.

And if you happen to be in Copenhagen on 13 December, you can catch the Santa Lucia floating parade of light-festooned kayaks on the canals. Meanwhile, the Hojbro market offers Danish Christmas spirit, where little ones can meet Santa before browsing the wooden chalets.

Opening dates

The Hojbro market opens from 4 November to 21 December. Tivoli runs from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026. Find out more on the Tivoli Gardens website.

Where to stay

Within a three-minute stroll from Tivoli Gardens, millennial-favourite citizen M’s Rådhuspladsen offers stripped-back sophistication at affordable rates. Rooms are modern and functional, while the common areas boast fantastic views.

8. Basel, Switzerland

open image in gallery Basel’s market goes heavy on the cheesy snacks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Smaller in scale but full of charm, Basel’s Christmas market sets up 155 stalls from Münsterplatz to Barfüsserplatz, bursting with gooey raclette and chunky sausages. If you haven’t had enough snacking, check out the food stalls along the right bank of the Rhine at Claraplatz.

Head up St Martin’s tower at Basel Cathedral for a unique view of the sparkling lights, before visiting the Kulpa Weihnachtskugeln stall to purchase a hand-painted bauble for your Christmas tree.

Opening dates

Open 27 November to 23 December.Find out more on the Basel Christmas Markets website.

Where to stay

The Passage has an urban design and an excellent central location, with a fitness room and sauna available to guests. The city’s main markets can be reached on foot in just four minutes.

9. Strasbourg, France

open image in gallery Strasbourg is home to France’s oldest Christmas market ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

France’s oldest and biggest Christmas market turns this exquisitely pretty city into something quite extraordinary. Once you’ve marvelled at the Christmassy scene in front of the towering cathedral, browse the 100 or so stalls in Place Broglie before tasting Alsatian delicacies in the market in Place du Marché-aux-Poissons.

Strasbourg also holds the OFF Market, a socially responsible way to celebrate the season, with secondhand stalls and Fairtrade products.

Opening dates

Open 26 November to 24 December. Find out more on the Strasbourg Christmas Markets website.

Where to stay

The four-star lifestyle hotel BOMA is all boldly coloured rooms and retro decorations, with a fitness room and lively bar and restaurant. It is just 300 metres from the scenic “Petite France” area and 10 minutes from Strasbourg’s main markets.

10. Birmingham, England

open image in gallery Birmingham has been labelled ‘the UK’s most Christmassy city’ ( Getty Images )

Germany comes to Britain when the Frankfurt Christmas Market takes over Victoria Square. It’s the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria, and the place to fill up on bratwurst, gluhwein, schnitzel and every other kind of winter comfort food.

Nearby, the Cathedral Square market runs until mid-December, offering a range of food and crafts stalls run by around 50 different traders.

Opening dates

Open 1 November to 24 December. Find out more on the BFCM website.

Where to stay

Malmaison Birmingham brings sleek rooms to a canalside location not far from Victoria Square. Its bar and restaurant are a classy affair too, as is the luxurious spa.

