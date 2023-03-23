Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: An idyllic retreat nestled in Hvar’s pine forests.

The neighbourhood

Whether you’re arriving from the town of Hvar or taking a ferry over from Split (a journey of approximately 50 minutes), you’ll immediately notice the sense of calm upon arrival at Maslina. The resort, which sits along the coast and is surrounded by trees, has been created as a wellness retreat where visitors can escape their daily routines to relax and recharge while enjoying access to its Pharomatiq Spa and isolated waters. For those who fancy venturing out to try one of the local restaurants, the town of Stari Grad is a 10-minute drive away.

The look

Maslina Resort, Croatia (Nikola Radovani)

Designed by Croatian architect Tomislav Alujevic, who leads Split-based studio Aalto, the resort exudes minimalist luxury. The exterior is covered in panels of bamboo, which helps the venue blend into the woodland, while the interior is bright, airy and decorated in earthy tones. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a 14-tonne check-in desk made of stone from the neighbouring island, Brač.

The vibe

Maslina Resort, Croatia (Maslina Resort, Croatia)

Tucked away on the island’s Maslinica bay, visitors can look forward to a tranquil getaway that suits solo visitors, couples and families. The resort has an instantly homely charm, which is only further enhanced by its resident cat, Garfield. Spend your days relaxing at the sandy beach, dipping in and out of the island’s calm waters, which remain warm enough to swim in until late September. Or borrow one of the handcrafted, stylish wooden bicycles to explore the winding lanes surrounding the resort. Meanwhile, history buffs should visit the island’s Tvrdalj palace, which was the summer home of Renaissance poet Petar Hektorović.

Bed and bath

The Panoramic Suite at Maslina Resort, Croatia (Kate Sevo)

The resort’s main hotel boasts 50 rooms, and has been designed so that each looks out to a spectacular sea view. For larger bookings or family vacations, there are also three villas, two of which sleep up to eight adults, and one which sleeps 10. The natural landscape of the island is at the forefront of the hotel’s interior design; the rooms have an airy feel, furniture is made from local wood, and the bathrooms boast stone sinks and baths.

Food and drink

Maslina Resort, Croatia (Stari Grad)

Mealtimes are the highlight of a stay at Maslina. The resort has a number of private allotments, where fresh produce is grown to be used by the resort’s chefs. At breakfast, be sure to try the crepes, which are accompanied by Maslina’s homemade fig syrup, or the omelette, which is made with goat’s cheese from the island. Dinner time at the hotel restaurant is an equally impessive affair that caters to all diets with a mixture of fresh seafood, meat and plant-based options. Don’t leave without trying the exquisite mille-feuille, served with a delectable brioche ice cream.

Pools, spas and public areas

The pool at Maslina Resort, Croatia (Maslina Resort)

Both the resort’s sandy beach and Pharomatiq Spa are open to the public, though the beach rarely becomes crowded and the spa manages to retain its serene atmosphere even during busy season. Like the rest of the resort, the spa takes inspiration from its island home, with treatments centring around the calming scents of lavender (for which Hvar is famous for), rosemary, thyme and honey. Early risers can enjoy meditation and yoga classes in the morning, before indulging in a rejuvenating facial, massage, or holistic treatment such as soundbath healing.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 50 suites and three villas.

WiFi: Free

Extra charges: Spa treatments come at an extra cost. Breakfast is included in the stay, but all other food and drink must be paid for.

Disability access: One room is equipped for guests with disabilities.

Pet policy: No pet fee when booking a family getaway.

Bottom line

Best thing: The service. Staff at the resort will go above and beyond to ensure your experience is faultless.

Perfect for: Couples.

Not right for: Those seeking adventure and nightlife.

Instagram from: There is not one corner of Maslina that is not Instagram-worthy.

Room rate: Rooms start from around £350 a night for a room, while villas cost upwards of £2,200 a night.

maslinaresort.com

