The Mediterranean island of Cyprus has long been seen as an easy, breezy escape for UK travellers, with its short flight time, hot temperatures into spring and autumn, and array of lovely beaches.

However, it kept strict testing and proof of vaccination rules in place for much of the pandemic.

So what are the rules now, and is it still easy to book and jet off on a holiday to Cyprus?

Here is everything you need to know.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination to enter Cyprus?

No. Cyprus scrapped its requirement for travellers to provide proof of vaccination on 1 June 2022.

A spokesperson for Visit Cyprus said at the time: “[From 1 June] there are no restrictions for entry into the country. There are no restrictions on movement and travellers can enjoy all kinds of services and facilities across the destination without the need to present any health certificates.

“Enhanced health, safety and hygiene protocols have been devised for all hospitality establishments, cultural sites and entertainment venues, and extensive training of staff has taken place prior to the destination opening for visitors.”

Do I need to take a pre-travel test to visit Cyprus?

No. The requirement for unvaccinated travellers to take a test was dropped on the same date as the vaccination requirement.

Entry requirements for Cyprus are now the same for all travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

Do I have to fill in a passenger locator form for Cyprus?

No. Cyprus ended its Flight Pass health form on 18 April 2022.

What are the rules on the ground in Cyprus - do I still need to wear a mask?

In the first week of July, Cyprus reintroduced the wearing of face masks indoors, just a month after it dropped the rule.

On 6 July, health minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced the new ruling after a cabinet meeting.

At present, visitors aged 12 and over have to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces - the Cypriot tourist board specifies “taxis, buses, diving/safari jeeps, lifts, theatres, malls” - and could face a €300 fine if they don’t.

“Areas where people are seated whilst consuming food and beverage (restaurants, coffee-shops, bars, snackbars, lobby bars) are excluded from this provision,” the tourist board clarifies.

Social distancing is also in place in some venues.

What if I test positive for Covid-19 in Cyprus?

If you test positive for Covid, you must self-isolate in your accommodation for seven days - or five days if you are testing negative by the fifth day after first testing positive.

How long does my passport need to be valid for when visiting Cyprus?

The rule changes that could trip you up on a visit to Cyprus in 2022 are more likely to be Brexit-related than Covid-related. Since the UK left the European Union, there are new rules regarding length and frequency of visits to EU countries, as well as rules around passport stamps and validity.

To visit an EU country post-Brexit, your passport must be:

issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the “date of issue”)

valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the “expiry date”)

There is also now a time limit on how long and how often you can visit Cyprus, visa free. The Foreign Office advises: “You can travel to Cyprus for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. This applies if you travel as a tourist, to visit for family or friends, to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training.”

However - as Cyprus is not currently part of the EU’s Schengen Area - visits to other EU or Schengen countries do not count towards your 90-day visa-free limit in Cyprus.

You must have your passport stamped on arrival and on exit from the country. Make sure this takes place at passport control to avoid any confusion over how long you have been there.

You may also need to show a return or onward ticket to indicate when you are leaving Cyprus, and could be asked to demonstrate that you have enough money to support yourself for the duration of your stay.