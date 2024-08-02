The secret holiday swaps for dodging overtourism in Europe this summer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

If you’re planning to visit some of Europe’s most popular sites this summer, get ready to join a long queue.

Last week, Brehat in Brittany became the latest short haul holiday destination to introduce tourism quotas in a bid to curb overcrowding. Between 8.30am and 2.30pm during week days, a maximum of 4,700 visitors is allowed.

The French island is part of a growing movement hoping to curtail the damaging effects of overtourism. In Venice, day-trippers must now pay a €5 entry fee, Florence has banned Airbnbs in the centre of the city, and last year Amsterdam hit back at nuisance party tourism with a ‘Stay Away’ campaign.

Of course, you could accept the new rules and join the throng. But with so many equally brilliant destinations to visit in Europe, why bother with the stress? Rather than follow the crowds, choose to go off-piste and discover some of the continent’s best kept secrets before everyone else cottons on.

Ditch Dubrovnik for Solta

The bay and harbour of Stomorska

Read more on Europe travel:

A combination of cruise ships and Game Of Thrones hysteria has turned Croatia’s Dubrovnik into a bit of a tourist trap during high season. If you’re searching for the stuff of Adriatic legends, head further up the coast to the island of Solta, a one-hour ferry ride from Split. One road connects eight sleepy villages, surrounded by olive groves, pine forests and vineyards. Stand-up paddleboard and snorkel in Necujam Bay, exploring ancient underwater ruins and a shipwreck.

Much Better Adventures offers a six-night Hike, Kayak And Snorkel A Hidden Croatian Island trip from £1,162pp (two sharing), excluding flights; muchbetteradventures.com.

Swap Brehat for island hopping in Guernsey and Sark

The clifftop track to Little Sark ( Alamy/PA )

Northern France has always been an easy holiday option for British and Irish travellers, but a cluster of less crowded islands lie even closer to our shores. Sharing a similar climate to Brehat, Channel Island Guernsey also enjoys the same green, rugged coastline and relaxed pace of life. The cuisine is equally award-winning, with an array of gourmet products procured from the sea and soil. Stay in St Peter Port to wine, dine and visit historic landmarks, then take a ferry to Sark, where (like in Brehat) cars are banned.

Condor Breaks offers a three-night B&B stay at The Duke of Richmond, including ferry crossings from Poole; condorferries.co.uk.

Shift over Oia, welcome Loutro

Loutro is a tiny remote seaside village in Crete ( Alamy/PA )

Hordes of people come to watch the sunset at Oia in Santorini, but it dips just as beautifully on other Greek islands. Tucked into a quiet south-western corner of Crete, the white-washed, hill-top village of Loutro is the perfect place to bid farewell to a glorious summer day. While in the area, explore the ancient city of Lissos – which can only be reached by foot or boat – and hike through dramatic gorges in the White Mountains.

Headwater offers an eight-day self-guided Contrasts of Crete Walking tour from £1,749pp (two sharing), including flights, B&B accommodation and route maps. Departs 7, 14 and 28 September; headwater.com.

Ditch Amsterdam for Leiden

Rapenburg canal in the old town of Leiden ( Alamy/PA )

The Dutch capital is a magnet for art lovers, who flock to galleries like the Rijksmuseum. But even getting a glimpse at the multitude of 17th-century masterpieces can be a challenge during high season. Instead, take a train to university city Leiden, where revered Dutch artist Rembrandt was born. Cobbled streets and canal-side cafes decorate the old town. Discover hidden courtyard gardens on a walking route and look out for hand-painted poems by Shakespeare, WB Yeats and Pablo Neruda daubed across walls.

A ferry and train package from Harwich costs £87.20 each way (stenaline.co.uk). Leiden’s Camping Koningshof has pitches and lodges available from £34 per night; caravanclub.co.uk.

Read more: The best hotels in Europe