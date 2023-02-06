10 new rail projects that could revolutionise travelling across Europe by train

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten new cross-border rail projects that the EU is getting behind are set to make travelling across Europe by train even smoother and easier.

The pilot routes announced by EU Transport comprise day trains, night trains and potential future services.

Aimed at “improving cross-border rail across the EU” and offering “new and better connections”, some of the trains supported by the European Commission will be of particular interest to British travellers keen to explore without flying.

10 rail projects backed by the European Commission (European Commission)

According to rail guru Mark Smith, AKA the Man in Seat 61, the Paris-Milan-Venice and Amsterdam-Brussels-Barcelona night trains are the ones to watch for UK travellers.

The Paris sleeper service means an easy afternoon connection from London to the French capital via Eurostar, enabling Brits to then whizz across Europe overnight and wake up in Italy the next morning.

The Amsterdam train, meanwhile, facilitates a change at Brussels following the Eurostar from London, before an overnight stint to reach the Catalan capital.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “While demand for green mobility is growing, we need the rail market to respond much better and much faster, especially for long and cross-border journeys.

“This is why the European Commission now wants to help rail companies create new international train connections – by day and by night – by breaking down the many barriers to cross-border rail.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rail sector to make these 10 pilots a success and to inspire many more to join!”

Other improved connections include Germany-Denmark-Sweden via various new projects.

One of these will be a new Flixtrain service stopping in Leipzig, Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

There is also a new Madrid-Lisbon train planned, courtesy of ILSA; new services connecting Catalonia and the South of France; and new trains between Munich and Rome and Munich and Milan from Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Deutsche Bahn.

Here’s the full list of EU-backed train projects:

10 cross-border trains supported by the EU