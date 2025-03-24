Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is official: the United Nations World Happiness Report has once again declared Finland to be the happiest country in the world.

The Scandinavian country has now topped the list eight times in a row.

Why? It’s all down to how Finns socialise and relax.

Brits go to the pub, Brazilians hang out on the beach and Italians exchange gossip in espresso bars.

But Finns are obsessed with going to the sauna, partying and relaxing.

People in Finland enjoy a sauna

Almost 90 per cent of Finns bathe in a sauna at least once a week – an activity that’s considered good for both physical and mental health.

Friends and family gather in these safe spaces to chat about life. Historically, they were even used as a place for women giving birth.

“The best sauna experience is combined with a dip to a lake or the sea or even into the snow,” recommends Taina Snellman-Langenskiöld, co-owner of boutique hotel and retreat Billnäs Gård outside Helsinki, who also notes the country’s strong connection to nature.

In a country where almost 75 per cent of the land is covered with trees (a higher density than anywhere in Europe), a tiny population of 5.6 million people has easy access to green space – and lots of it.

Here are three more ways to tap into Finland’s happy culture.

Sauna at…

Built in 1906, Rajaportti Sauna in Pispala, Tampere, is the oldest public sauna in Finland. “It’s like a little piece of heaven on earth,” says sauna guide Alex Lembke whose job is to heat it every day. “A sauna is a place where you can reconnect to nature and feel the best of everything: the purifying power of fire and the warmth of the flames, the earthiness of the stones, air and the coolness of the water.”

Regent Holidays offers an eight-day Finland’s Golden Triangle tour visiting Helsinki, Turku and Tampere, from £1,175pp, including some meals and flights; regent-holidays.co.uk

Party at…

Bringing quality dance music to the Nordics for 20 years, FLOW festival has become one of Europe’s best festivals mixing great performers with good food. This year’s event will be held from August 8-10 at Suvilahti in Helsinki, with headliners including FKA Twigs, Underworld and Charli XCX. A three-day pass costs from €269 (£225); flowfestival.com

Relax at…

There are an impressive 188,000 lakes in Finland. One of the largest in Europe, Lake Saimaa is perfect for paddles, sauna sessions and seal spotting. Base yourself at Kuru Resort, an adults-only retreat hidden in a pine forest close to the town of Mikkeli.

Best Served Scandinavia offers a six-day Wellness and Wilderness holiday from £1,795pp, including accommodation, some meals and flights; best-served.co.uk

