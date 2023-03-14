World’s happiest country launches happiness masterclass

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finland is launching a happiness masterclass to help people connect to their “inner Finn”.

Tourism officials in the Nordic country, which has been crowned the “world’s happiest country” for the fifth consecutive year by the World Happiness Report, have launched the unique retreat in a bid to help people reconnect with their happiness.

Participants will travel to the Lakeland region of Finland, where they will be accommodated at the all-inclusive Kuru resort.

During the stay, guests will learn about nature crafts, exercise in forests and lakes, enjoy “calming sounds and music”, eat “food for the soul and body” and experience the Finnish way of life courtesy of “experts working as your personal coach”.

Interested? The four-day retreat is initially only available to 10 lucky people via a two-phase application process, but there are plans to roll the masterclass out online later in the year.

The Masterclass of Happiness will cover expenses for travel and accommodation during your stay and participants will have their own private rooms.

According to Visit Finland, the ideal applicants will be “outgoing people who are interested in comprehensive wellbeing and Finnish nature.

“You don’t have to be a self-help enthusiast or have survival skills in Finnish nature. All we want is an open mind.”

Interested applicants must complete the application form and a social media challenge of creating content “showing us what things make you believe you may secretly be a Finn and tell us why you want to join the Masterclass of Happiness.

“To be discovered use hashtags #FindYourInnerFinn & #VisitFinland and tag us @ourfinland.”

Business Finland’s senior director, Heli Jimenez, said that the masterclass aims to help people harness happiness.

“A question we often get is: ‘How are you so happy?’” she says.

“We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle: it’s not some mystical state, but a skill that can be learned and shared.

“We want to help people find and master that Finnish state of mind. We’ve chosen the best coaches, one of the most breath-taking resorts in Finland, and a time in the early summer amid the beautiful Finnish nature for our masterclass.”

Applications for the happiness masterclass are now open and close on 2 April 2023.

According to the World Happiness Report, which is produced each spring by the UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, using data from the Gallup World Poll, low crime rates, an abundance of natural beauty, an emphasis on community and co-operation, universal health care, and few people living in poverty are all thought to contribute to the Finnish nation’s happiness.