“How does that feel?” asks Siiri, as the spikes of the juniper branches relieve the itch on my back and the spicy scent surrounds my body.

“Peaceful,” I respond, so relaxed that one-word answers are all I’m good for. I am sitting in Finland’s oldest public sauna, Rajaportti, accompanied by a sauna healer. For the first time in months I can breathe deep into my lungs, my mind focussed on this moment.

I am in the former industrial city of Tampere to understand the diversity of its sauna and wellbeing experiences. Sitting on a wooden bench in a whitewashed room, the heat burrows into my bones and I reflect on my journey here.