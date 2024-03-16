The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How this Finnish ‘sauna capital of the world’ helped me recover from burnout
As one in four of us will experience a mental health challenge each year, a shattered Yvette Cook explores Finland’s second city to see whether a wellbeing break can really help with deep rest, renewal and an energy reset..
“How does that feel?” asks Siiri, as the spikes of the juniper branches relieve the itch on my back and the spicy scent surrounds my body.
“Peaceful,” I respond, so relaxed that one-word answers are all I’m good for. I am sitting in Finland’s oldest public sauna, Rajaportti, accompanied by a sauna healer. For the first time in months I can breathe deep into my lungs, my mind focussed on this moment.
I am in the former industrial city of Tampere to understand the diversity of its sauna and wellbeing experiences. Sitting on a wooden bench in a whitewashed room, the heat burrows into my bones and I reflect on my journey here.
