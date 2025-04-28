Domaine de Vieux Mareuil, France review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A collection of family-owned private villas equipped for luxurious stays in the breathtaking Périgord region of France – ideal for a short stay or a family gathering in the countryside, with great wine and fine French fare

Location

Predating what is now known as the Dordogne, the historical Périgord department in south-west France is split into four ‘colours’ based on regional and geographical points of interest. Blanc for its chalk cliffs, noir for the abundance of truffles, pourpre for its red wines and vert for its forests. Domaine de Vieux Mareuil can be found in the Périgord Vert area, surrounded by woodland and greenery.

Laetitia Morlat created Domaine de Vieux Mareuil in the late 1990s where she grew up and much of her family still resides. She has many stories to tell: walking back through the woods in the early hours of the morning after teenage parties or watching her children embracing slow living in Périgord.

open image in gallery There are 11 beautifully appointed rooms at Château de Chanet in the Dordogne ( Domaine de Vieux Mareuil )

The private villas – four in total, with a fifth planned – are dotted around the area, each with a distinct personality but the thread running through is Morlat’s design eye and attention to detail. Allowing private, quiet moments with loved ones in homes that embrace nature.

The vibe

Each property has close connections to the family: one a home previously lived in by Morlat’s parents, while another is the place where Morlat and her husband spent their honeymoon. They have been painstakingly renovated into luxurious private villas, bringing together a sharp interior design masterfully arranging old pieces uncovered during renovations and contemporary style, all with the intrigue and history of French architecture.

This review focuses on Château de Chanet, an imposing medieval country house filled with plush soft furnishings, art made by local artists and touches of history salvaged from the rubble of the old buildings. Think playful wallpaper, expensive fabrics and hand-selected antiques.

open image in gallery Château de Chanet has a heated swimming pool surrounded by fragrant lavender ( Domaine de Vieux Mareuil )

The service

With a team covering housekeeping, laundry and full-service fine dining, practically everything is taken off your hands for the duration of your stay. Activities for kids, special meals and even – if your budget allows – helicopter transfers to and from the airport. From the welcome cocktail to an unpacking service and activities, the staff are polite, knowledgeable and friendly, and are at your disposal for the duration of your visit.

Bed and bath

The Château de Chanet – surrounded by 14 hectares of land – has a 23-person capacity spanning 11 rooms, each with a distinct design flair. With a maze of rooms that lead upstairs and along corridors, half the fun is exploring and finding where you’ll be staying. There’s even a whimsical room at the top of a fairytale tower with a mezzanine seating area and panoramic countryside views. Some of the nine bathrooms have stunning free-standing baths with plush seating that you could spend a whole afternoon enjoying. Marie Antoinette would have felt right at home.

Food and drink

Ingredients at Domaine de Vieux Mareuil are grown on the property or sourced from local suppliers within 15km of the estate. Leave it all up to the private chef, and you’re sure to find French classics impeccably made: rich, buttery foie gras that’s famous in the region, cep mushrooms and truffles that are found in abundance in Périgord Vert. Duck, veal and seafood are often on the menu, and the desserts – orange blossom crème brûlée, for example – are unforgettable.

open image in gallery At Château de Chanet, a private chef serves a locavore menu made with seasonal ingredients ( Domaine de Vieux Mareuil )

It’s imperative to indulge in the local Bergerac wines, too: red is the real winner, along with sweet wines from Monbazillac. Book a tasting experience at a local vineyard and find a new favourite.

The Château de Chanet has an intimate dining room with a table that almost fills the whole space. The table will be beautifully dressed, candlelit and flowing with local wines and fine food. Or opt for an outdoor meal in the warmer months and drink in wonderful views with your wine.

Facilities

Facilities vary by villa – Château de Chanet has a heated swimming pool, a relaxation room with a billiards table, games and a projector with screen for a movie night. Book the movie experience and enjoy locally made cocktails, popcorn, snacks and blankets. Fitness facilities include courts for padel and petanque, or just go for rambling country walks.

open image in gallery Every detail of Château de Chanet has been thoughtfully considered, from the antique furnishings to the abundance of natural light ( Domaine de Vieux Mareuil )

Disability access

The Château de Chanet has wheelchair-accessible rooms in a new custom-built part of the building, which has slightly less historical intrigue.

Pet policy

Pets are allowed.

Check in/check out?

Customise your check-in or check-out according to your needs. Minimum four nights' stay.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Bespoke activities for children are available.

At a glance

Best thing: Switching off your phone and listening to the birds on the outdoor seating.

Perfect for: An overnight wedding party or ultra-luxury family escape.

Not right for: A city break or holidaying on a budget.

Instagram from: Poolside with panoramic views, or show off your al fresco French feast.

Address: Varies by villa; office address is 3-5 Rue Paul Brégeat, 24340 Mareuil en Périgord, France

Website: domainedevieuxmareuil.com

Price: La Roussie is €3,000 per night; Chanet, Bagatelle and Lavy are €6,500 per night per property. Minimum two-night stay.

