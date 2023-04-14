Jump to content

Watch live: French students gather to protest Constitutional Council’s decision on pensions

Sophie Thompson
Friday 14 April 2023 14:07
French students have gathered once more as the Constitutional Council makes its decision on whether Macron's plan to raise the retirement age to 64 is all above-board (14 April).

The plans have prompted a number of strikes, including those of essential workers such as bin men, leaving the capital city of Paris in a mess, and residents seriously unhappy.

Trade unions called for the latest protests and were expecting 400,000 to 600,000 participants across the country, with luxury stores such as Louis Vuitton being broken into.

Authorities deployed 11,500 police officers to tackle those involved.

“The mobilisation is far from over,” the leader of the leftist CGT union, Sophie Bine.

“As long as this reform isn’t withdrawn, the mobilisation will continue in one form or another.”

Today's monumental decision will decide whether the civil unrest continues.

