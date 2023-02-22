Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travellers to France could face major disruption on Tuesday 7 March as French unions call for cross-sector strikes and demonstrations.

Industrial action has been taking place around the country in response to changes proposed by President Emmanuel Macron that would raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Now, a mass walkout across the country is scheduled for 7 March, with workers encouraged to strike against reform plans which 70 per cent of the French public reject, according to recent polls.

Unions have called on members to “prepare together to bring the economy to a halt” on 7 March, with workers on the Paris public transport network expected to be targeted.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has shared an update warning potential travellers of the possibility of strike action on this date.

“Several unions have called for cross-sector strike action and demonstrations across France on Tuesday 7 March,” it states.

“Industrial action may start the evening before a strike day and run until the morning after. Localised or sector-specific strikes could also occur outside these dates. Industrial action may lead to disruption to services. Please check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The date is the latest is a series of protests that began in January in response to the proposed reforms.

Previous strikes saw workers from the transport, education and energy sectors walking out, with major infrastructure impacted.

On 16 February, industrial action saw a wide range of transport workers walking out, resulting in cancellations to easyJet, Ryanair, Eurostar and British Airways services.

Strike action coincided with walkouts by around 1,000 UK Border Force officers across four days in February half-term, disrupting frontier checks at the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk, as well as the Eurotunnel terminal at Coquelles.

The UK-based action is part of a wider campaign about pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms, also involving driving examiners and National Highways staff.

Industrial action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at 14 train operators in the UK is also scheduled for the following dates: Thursday 16 March, Saturday 18 March, Monday 20 March and Saturday 1 April March.