Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs, Paris hotel review

Add a dash of New World grandeur to your Paris experience with Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs’ uniquely Franco-American fusion – offering a late-night bar, an ideal Saint-Germain location and a gourmet menu with a twist

Location

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs can be found in the 6th Arrondissement, a stone’s throw from Saint-Placide Metro station, yet tucked around the corner to avoid any noise from the local late-night bars. A 10-minute walk south is the Montparnasse Tower, the 56th floor of which offers the best views of the Eiffel Tower in the city. You are also just a short stroll away from a superb array of cafés, shops and bars.

You’re looking at an hour or so in a cab from Charles De Gaulle Airport, but Eurostar travellers should be able to step off the train carriage and reach reception in about 45 minutes, via either a taxi or the Metro.

open image in gallery The rooms have an Art Deco aesthetic ( Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Review )

The vibe

The Art-Ddeco aesthetics of 1950s-era America fit slickly with the city’s sensibilities – all dark wood furniture and soft lighting delivering a sense of crisp comfort throughout. The bar takes pride of place behind the reception desk and is complete with kaleidoscopic shelves of bottles. There’s also a restaurant.

Service

A friendly face is usually ready to greet guests, answer questions or reserve table at the restaurant. On our visit we ambitiously booked dinner for the night of our arrival, but Eurostar had other plans and our delays meant moving it back 24 hours – something reception handled with no issues.

Bed and bath

Neat and compact, the floor space was standard for a city-centre hotel, but the bathroom was generous with a walk-in shower and Diptyque toiletries. A Nespresso coffee machine assuaged the need to rush down for breakfast while ample space and hangers were provided in the wardrobe, along with a bathrobe and slippers. A rare touch of overcomplication came in the form of ‘day’ and ‘night’ light switches, which appeared to be running on a different timezone.

Food and drink

It is a bold play to land in the capital of France, of all places, survey the culinary culture and say: ‘Anyone for mac and cheese balls?’. But that is what Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs has done with offerings such as lobster roll, New York burger and a dessert called Snickers Nostalgia on a relatively concise menu. And yet, this is no Yankee Doodle ho-down and the restaurant nails the delicate balance between gourmet and approachable with flare. French staples such as cordon bleu and those mac and cheese balls are divine.

The downstairs Poppy Bar is open until 2am for nights you don’t want to end, with signature cocktails available alongside classics. Napa Valley wines are mixed in among local offerings and Telmont champagne.

They also open the kitchen for Sunday brunch and a classic breakfast buffet features plenty of fruit, cheeses and pastries. The bacon is of the American variation, but overall, the offerings are comfortably continental.

open image in gallery The stylish restaurant serves American fare alongside classic French dishes ( Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs Review )

Facilities

Guests can enjoy a reasonably-sized gym and sauna, plus parking in the basement.

Accessibility

All public spaces are accessible, and four rooms are fully adapted for disabled guests. Staff are also specifically trained to help those who have additional needs.

Pet policy

Pets can stay in the hotel for €35 per pet, per night.

Check in/out

Check-in from 3pm, check-out until 12pm.

Family friendly?

There is a kid’s menu in the restaurant, but the hotel’s child-friendliness ends there.

open image in gallery ( Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs )

At a glance

Best thing:

Superbly located for discovering some favourite Parisienne haunts.

Perfect for: Couples and small groups out to indulge in some familiar-but-fresh culinary delights.

Not right for: Travellers seeking a strictly classic Parisian experience.

Instagram from: Recreate your own Nighthawks shot from the sleek and shimmering front-of-house bar by reception.

Address: 92, Rue de Vaugirard, Quartier Saint-Germain

Phone: +33 1 49 54 87 00

Website: www.hoteldesgrandsvoyageurs.com