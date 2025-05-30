Hotel Pilgrim, Paris hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Set in the city’s iconic Latin Quarter, where you can tick off some of the city’s most stunning sights in style, Hotel Pilgrim in Paris is a stylish city-centre bolthole with a basement pool

Location

On the northern side of the Latin Quarter, Hotel Pilgrim is a five-minute walk from the banks of the Seine. You won’t have to walk much further to reach the likes of the Panthéon and Jardin des Plantes either. Set on the eastern edge of Paris’ tourist hotspots, the hotel is located in an area that is great for hitting up a multitude of boulangeries and creperies, particularly on the nearby Rue Mouffetard. You will need to stretch your legs or hop on the Metro to reach the Eiffel Tower or Champs-Élysées, though.

The vibe

Airy and light, the hotel opts for minimalism to ensure guests and particularly families, can enjoy plenty of space for a city-centre stay. The bar/restaurant hits these notes too, with sofas that serve as much as general break-out spaces as somewhere to order a round of drinks, while the rooftop terrace is a spot to enjoy a quiet moment while admiring the view, due to the absence of a bar.

open image in gallery Hotel Pilgrim’s spacious bedrooms ( Hotel Pilgrim/Christophe Bielsa )

Service

Warm and helpful, the staff were happy to hold our bags after we arrived early and keep them a little longer on the last day while we enjoyed a final stroll along the Seine. Any questions we had were quickly answered with the staff always on hand at reception.

Bed and bath

The room was spacious, more so than one might expect for such a central location. The absence of any noise from the street, combined with the minimalist design, worked wonders on our stress levels, and the bathroom allowed for a deep sense of calm to prevail, with brass fittings and grey tones. A Smeg kettle for making coffee and a surprisingly wide array of herbal teas ranked among the elevated touches, along with a rotary telephone and comfy bathrobe.

open image in gallery Inside the Hotel Pilgrim bar ( Hotel Pilgrim/Christophe Bielsa )

Food and drink

The bar serves cocktails, herbal teas, soft drinks and its own signature iced tea, but prices are a little steep. It’s a shame the seventh-floor terrace isn’t utilised for drinks, however, there is a large outside area on the ground floor. Breakfast includes granola, cereals, cold meats and yoghurts. You will have to head out for dinner, but the Latin Quarter has you covered. Just drop a couple of streets back from the busy banks of the Seine and choose whichever restaurant takes your fancy.

Facilities

A pool, small gym and sauna are open to guests in the basement – a vital reprieve for those seeking a refreshing morning dip or those in need of a different kind of activity to amuse kids old and young. The room is a little echo-y, however, meaning even the smallest of voice boxes may hinder guests hoping to relax.

Accessibility

Rooms are available for disabled guests upon request.

open image in gallery The basement pool and sauna ( Hotel Pilgrim/Christophe Bielsa )

Pet policy

Guests are allowed to bring one pet weighing up to 10 kg for €20 per night.

Check in/out?

Check-in from 3pm, check-out until 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes.

At a glance

Best thing: A relaxing reprieve on the doorstep of the Seine, offering space and style for sightseers.

Perfect for: Young families looking to capitalise on the balance of style, comfort and convenience.

Not right for: Young couples on a budget.

Instagram from: The flower arch on the rooftop terrace.

Address: 11 rue de Poissy, 75005 Paris

Phone: +33 1 80 27 33 11

Website: hotelpilgrim