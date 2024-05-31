Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A trendy boutique hotel ensconced in the heart of France's capital, where a picturesque courtyard, spacious rooms, and intimate bar area – plus a Michelin-starred restaurant – come together to give to give a taste of refined Parisian life

Location

An eight-minute walk from Paris’s Marais district, Le Pavillon de la Reine is a quiet bolthole in which to escape the city’s busy streets. It’s situated in the middle of Place des Vosges, a pleasant 17th-century garden square, though is just a stone’s throw from stylish bars, acclaimed restaurants and indie galleries, not to mention designer boutiques and quirky shops selling a range of collectible items.

Le Marais is one of Paris’s most coveted areas to stay, a favourite of literature lovers, art collectors and fashion heads hoping to enhance their wardrobes (it was a location of choice for French writers Victor Hugo and Colette). It’s convenient, too – just 25 minutes away from Gare du Nord railway station.

Discover a French country manor in the city ( Le Pavillon de la Reine )

The vibe

The hotel gives off an elegant, relaxing feel – a peaceful haven amid the city madness – and the 17th-century building emanates opulence, from the Jacquard wallpaper emblazoned on the walls to the velvet soft furnishings. Perfect for couples who are already familiar with Paris and less inclined to sightsee than explore the labyrinth of independent shops.

Service

After a very simple check-in process, staff are close by to assist with whatever is needed by detached enough so not to intrude; the honest bar, found in a cosy nook off the main reception area, is an example of this. Should there be any queries about the room, assistance required with the fitness centre, or advice sought on where to visit, help is on hand.

Bed and bath

There are 50 rooms and suites, with even the smaller spaces a decent size. In a junior suite, which might overlook the inner courtyard – a view that looks like a postcard come to life, expect warm lightened and beam across the ceiling that give an old-fashioned charm. A huge bed to plonk yourself down on is complemented by a large, plump sofa (big enough for two to sprawl out on), there is a Nespresso machine and a big walk-in wardrobe. The bathrooms are stocked with Codage toiletries, which are infused with almond oil and shea butter.

Mirrors and art adorn the bold Suite de la Reine ( Le Pavillon de la Reine )

Food and drink

The honesty bar is immensely well-stocked, offering the perfect opportunity to shake up that cocktail you’ve been meaning to try. It’s also a great place to kick back before heading into the dining area, which is fitted out with a grand bookcase heaving with French literature. Anne is the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, open for lunch and dinner with a menu from French chef Mathieu Pacaud that offers well-presented, classic French dishes. Diners can opt for two courses (€79), with dishes including sea bass, beef bourguignon and vegetarian options on offer; for €10 extra, you can opt for three courses.

Breakfast did the job, with a standard buffet of what you’d expect: pastries, fruits and a European ‘fry-up’. If you happen to get back from a late night out and feel you’d rather have breakfast in the room, just tell reception by 3am and it can arrive when you wake. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with choosing a few of the 28 selections on the snack menu from Anne; I recommend the croque monsieur, which you chould have alongside a cloyingly decadent chocolat chaud – but only if you have a sweet tooth.

Dining at Anne is high quality but surprisingly affordable ( Le Pavillon de la Reine )

Facilities

The spa is basic in its set up but will do the trick if you’re looking for some relaxation. There are two treatment rooms, a well-stocked gym, plus a Jacuzzi and steam room. If you time it right, you might have the entire space to yourself. Flavoured waters, energy bars and herbal teas are provided.

Disability access

There is lift access to all floors and a ramp at the entrance, plus adapted rooms on the ground floor; wheelchair usage is restricted to these areas as the lifts and upstairs hallways are very narrow.

Pet policy

Small dogs are allowed to stay in the rooms but animals are not permitted anywhere else in the hotel.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Families are welcome, with a suite and family room on offer. The former comprises two bedrooms, a sofa bed and three bathrooms; the latter also has a kitchen. It’s worth noting that the restaurant is on the smaller – and quieter – side, so families with young children might be deterred from dining there.

At a glance

Best thing: The location – quiet yet still so close to a buzzy area.

Perfect for: Couples looking for a romantic break.

Instagram from: The front courtyard.

Address: 28 Place des Vosges, 75003 Paris, France

Phone: +33 1 40 29 19 19

Webiste: pavillon-de-la-reine.com

