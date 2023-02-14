Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of the novel, stage musical and film The Phantom of the Opera can now book an overnight stay in the majestic opera house where the story is set.

Airbnb is offering a limited edition set of overnight stays in the palatial Palais Garnier opera house, in the centre of Paris, where author Gaston Leroux set his gothic novel.

The opera house was made just as famous by the 1986 stage musical, which is still running in several countries, as well as the 2004 movie adaptation of the show.

“To celebrate the global phenomenon that will be performed in 15 countries in 2023, including a final bow on Broadway, ‘phans’ will be able to follow in the footsteps of le Fantôme and book a night in the mythical underworld where it all began – the historic Palais Garnier Opera in Paris,” says a statement from Airbnb.

“For the first time, one of the most exclusive private viewing areas in the theatre, the Box of Honour, has been transformed into a majestic bedroom, where guests will spend an exceptional night, befitting the mysteries and architectural splendour of the Palais Garnier.

“Guests will also get to ‘haunt’ the halls of the iconic building, including a visit to the real underground lake, home of the Phantom, featured in the famous novel.”

The Box of Honour, spotlit in the Palais Garnier opera house (Airbnb)

The experience has been curated by Véronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of the French novelist who created the Phantom.

In the novel, this mysterious figure haunts the space beneath the historic opera house, causing havoc for the performers and patrons of the venue.

Those fortunate enough to score a night in the opera house will get a tour of hidden areas, rarely seen by the public, including the building’s incredible private archives and famous underground lake.

They’ll also get to meet the house company’s ballet dancers and watch an exclusive recital performed by the Paris Opera Academy, complete with champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

Available as a one-off competition, the stay will cost travellers just €37.

“My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” said Ms Leroux.

“This is the perfect time to honour him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

Hopefuls can apply to book the stay, which must take place on 16 July 2023, from 5pm BST on Wednesday 1 March, at airbnb.com/opera.

Those booking must be 18+, have a verified Airbnb profile, and “a good track record on the platform”. Travel to Paris is not included.